Ballpark makeover uncovers past, builds for future

Offseason construction continues at Modern Woodmen Park, where crews are uncovering the past and building for the future.

The Quad Cities River Bandits’ ballpark is getting an offseason makeover that includes a renovation of the facility’s suite-level space as well as expanded flood protection and remade and expanded team spaces which meet new professional baseball standards.

River Bandits owner Dave Heller is excited about both projects -- part of a $5.1 million renovation -- that are expected to be completed before the defending High-A Central League champions play their first home game on April 12.

The suite-level project, timed with the installation of a new heating and cooling system at the ballpark, involves removing drop ceilings installed during a 2004 renovation of the facility.

The change exposes the metal work and wooden roof from the ballpark’s original construction in 1931 and also uncovers the upper portion of windows that had been covered during the previous renovation.

“So many ballparks being built today are trying to do retro. We don’t have to try. We have the real thing,’’ Heller said. “People will be able to experience the charm of our 1931 building.’’

Nearly one-third of the height of windows on the suite level have been hidden above the drop ceiling for the past 18 years and are now uncovered.

In addition to bringing more light into a space where meetings, banquets and receptions are held throughout the year, the removal of the ceiling has created a different feel to the upper-level area.

“It’s much brighter, feels like a much bigger space and there is really a new panoramic view of the city,’’ Heller said. “We’re so excited to be able to begin booking events there starting in April.’’

The stadium’s new HVAC system is more energy efficient than the one it replaces and will reduce the facility’s carbon footprint.

“It will keep our fans warm for games in April and cool for the games in the summer,’’ Heller said. “It’s a much-needed improvement.’’

The remainder of the work will largely remain out of view for fans, although a new, taller wall that is part of expanded flood protection is visible on the north side of the ballpark as it extends further east from previously protected areas.

Behind the wall, a beehive of activity is taking place to meet new facility standards which allowed affiliated professional baseball to remain in the Quad-Cities when Major League Baseball reorganized its player development structure prior to the 2021 season.

At Modern Woodmen Park, that involves both repurposing existing space and constructing new facilities on the ground level.

Nearly half of the River Bandits’ previous front office space is being remodeled into space for visiting teams.

A training room, replacing one in the visiting clubhouse that is being expanded to meet space requirements, as well as locker room space for female coaches and dining and food preparation areas for the visiting team now fill the former front-office space.

More extensive work is taking place in the River Bandits’ clubhouse.

Heller said the River Bandits worked with the team’s parent club, the Kansas City Royals, to design space which fits their player development needs and accommodates the growing number of roving instructors who work with players at all levels within their organization.

“Kansas City has signed off on the plans and has been a partner in developing them from the beginning to make certain that we not only meet MLB standards, but that we meet Royals standards,’’ Heller said. “We’re proud to be a Royals affiliate and want players to remember their stay in Davenport and working at our facility to be the best stop they had on their way to Kansas City.’’

In the Quad Cities clubhouse, a former training room and strength and conditioning area has been carved into a meeting room, locker and office space for the team’s coaches and roving instructors and required office space for the team’s clubhouse manager.

The former coaches office and locker room will become the manager’s office and the former manager’s office with its private shower will become space for female coaches.

A storage and laundry area next to an existing kitchen is being repurposed into a player dining area.

All are adjacent to the existing clubhouse which will have additional lockers installed to accommodate an expanded roster of players that grew from 25 to 30 as Quad-Cities shifted from being part of a low-A league to its current spot at the high-A level.

New construction located along the north edge of the facility includes a video classroom and office space for the team’s nutritionist, strength and conditioning coach and trainer. Training room and strength and conditioning space are adjacent.

New batting cages are also being installed in that area although they had to be lowered beneath ground level by about two feet to meet a height requirement included in the new facility standards.

“There is a lot of detail work involved in making certain everything meets the standards,’’ Heller said. “We’re going to have the best minor-league facility in the Royals organization when this is completed.’’

