Bryan Abreu was scheduled to start on the mound Friday for the Quad-Cities River Bandits in a Midwest League playoff game that didn’t happen.
Instead, he earned a Carolina League championship ring.
After missing out on a start when Quad-Cities was swept in two games in the best-of-three opening round of the Midwest League playoffs, Abreu was reassigned by Houston to high-A Buies Creek.
There, he joined a team in the midst of its own playoff run and, on Tuesday, he was one of 17 players from this year’s River Bandits team who celebrated winning a league championship.
Two other players promoted from Quad-Cities this season, Jake Adams and Jonathan Arauz, drove home the game-tying and winning runs in the 2-1, 11-inning walk-off win over Potomac in what became a winner-take-all-championship game between Astros and Nationals affiliates.
Because of Hurricane Florence, Carolina League officials scrapped plans for a best-of-three series scheduled to begin Tuesday in favor of a one-game final to assist players and other team personnel in leaving the area before the storm hit.
Abreu’s start was an abbreviated one, but he struck out five batters and allowed one hit in four shutout innings of work.
Adams, a former Iowa first baseman who hit .222 over 63 games with Buies Creek after being promoted from Quad-Cities in June, tied the game at 1-1 with a homer in eighth inning.
Enoli Paredes, who struck out 71 batters in 55.2 innings for the River Bandits this season, worked around a bases-loaded situation in the ninth against the Nationals affiliate two innings before catcher Chuckie Robinson opened the Buies Creek 11th with an infield single.
Adams’ third hit of the game positioned Robinson to score the winning run when he beat a throw to the plate on a sacrifice fly to center by Arauz.
Robinson, who went 4-for-5 and scored four times in a 12-2 win over Fort Wayne that clinched the 2017 Midwest League title for the River Bandits, told MiLB.com players were told about one hour before Tuesday’s game started that it had become an all-or-nothing proposition.
"There’s a hurricane coming. That’s all everyone was talking about," Robinson said. "Once we all knew we were going to play only one, I think everyone was really pumped up."
All five Astros minor-league affiliates qualified for postseason play this year, and Buies Creek is the second to win a league championship.
Short-season Tri-City, one step below Quad-Cities on Houston’s organizational ladder, won the New York-Penn League title last week.
A third team, Triple-A Fresno, is currently playing in the Pacific Coast League Championship Series.