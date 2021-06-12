Bandits adjust to a different road life

"If mom and dad came to watch when we are in South Bend or Peoria, they couldn’t take their son out to eat or really even meet with them in the hotel," Widger said. "It’s not ideal, but it’s part of the sacrifice at least early on for us to get the chance to play games."

From the new normal of six-day road trips to a pair of 12-game, 13-day trips that are part of the River Bandits’ 120-game schedule this season, the River Bandits are getting to know each other well.

"The good thing is that we are here together working, getting the chance to work on baseball and play games, and that is really the only thing we should be focusing on," Pasquantino said.

Widger has worked to keep the focus on that part of the equation.

"Whenever we are at the field, it is all about baseball," he said.

Throwing blanks: The Wisconsin team that visits Quad Cities beginning Tuesday recorded its second no-hitter in a little over two weeks on Thursday at South Bend.

Justin Bullock, making his High A Central League debut for the Timber Rattlers, worked the first five innings and Carlos Luna pitched the last four in a 6-1 win over the Cubs.