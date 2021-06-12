Bandits adjust to a different road life

Life on the road has been different this year.
The Quad Cities River Bandits have spent four of the first six weeks of the High A Central League season on the road, building the league’s best record while living out of travel bags and angling for every inch of mattress they can find in a hotel room.
Restrictions created by the COVID-19 situation have changed things even more, but at the end of the day there is always baseball.
"We’re getting to play games, and I think that will always be the most important thing of all. We’re playing baseball," Quad Cities first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said.
Finding a way to make that happen has shaped the unique season the River Bandits are dealing with after minor-league teams were sidelined throughout 2020 by the global pandemic.
"Everything is different, but we’re still getting the opportunity to work with players and help them progress, which is what we are here to do," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.
Still, it’s all a bit different.
Some of the differences are related to the COVID-19 situation, and others are byproducts of Major League Baseball’s makeover of its player development system.
When the River Bandits conclude a six-game series at Peoria on Sunday, they will board three buses for the trip home to the Quad-Cities.
That has become standard operating procedure this season along with extended stays on the road.
Each six-game series is accompanied by five nights in hotels.
The commuter trips Quad Cities used to have whenever it played in Cedar Rapids or Peoria — as well as when it traveled to former Midwest League rivals Clinton and Burlington — have all been eliminated.
Instead, the River Bandits have gotten used to life in a hotel.
"For the taller guys, those hotel mattresses can be a little short at times," Pasquantino said. "You have to make the best of it."
Players stay two to a room on the road and at the onset of this season, those road roommates were spending a lot of time together.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, roommates were not allowed to have other teammates visit their rooms.
Going for a midday walk around the hotel prior to traveling to the ballpark for the day’s game was not allowed.
Players were not allowed to go out to dinner postgame or for breakfast in the morning, with food delivered to their rooms the only option beyond food supplied to players at the ballpark each day.
If a parent, family member or other friend visited while the team was on the road, they were not allowed to have in-person contact with the player.
"If mom and dad came to watch when we are in South Bend or Peoria, they couldn’t take their son out to eat or really even meet with them in the hotel," Widger said. "It’s not ideal, but it’s part of the sacrifice at least early on for us to get the chance to play games."
From the new normal of six-day road trips to a pair of 12-game, 13-day trips that are part of the River Bandits’ 120-game schedule this season, the River Bandits are getting to know each other well.
"The good thing is that we are here together working, getting the chance to work on baseball and play games, and that is really the only thing we should be focusing on," Pasquantino said.
Widger has worked to keep the focus on that part of the equation.
"Whenever we are at the field, it is all about baseball," he said.
Throwing blanks: The Wisconsin team that visits Quad Cities beginning Tuesday recorded its second no-hitter in a little over two weeks on Thursday at South Bend.
Justin Bullock, making his High A Central League debut for the Timber Rattlers, worked the first five innings and Carlos Luna pitched the last four in a 6-1 win over the Cubs.
Luna allowed the lone run when Edmond Americaan reached on an error in the sixth, stole second, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
Wisconsin’s other no-hitter came on May 29 in a seven-inning game when Freisis Adames and Taylor Floyd combined for one in a seven-inning game at Cedar Rapids.
On the mend: The River Bandits have been a little short-handed during their ongoing series at Peoria as infielder Nathan Eaton and outfielder John Rave were both placed on the seven-day injured list last week.
Eaton, whose placement on the list was retroactive to June 5, is hitting .262 and leads Quad Cities with 12 stolen bases while Rave, whose placement on the list was retroactive to June 6, is batting .147.
QC did regain the services of Jeison Guzman on Wednesday, returning from participation in the Olympics Qualifier for his native Dominican Republic to hit a homer in his first game back in a River Bandits uniform.