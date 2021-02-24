Bandits affiliation returns Royals' Moore to his roots

When spring training begins for minor-league prospects in about a month, many players competing for spots on the River Bandits rosters will have been part of Royals affiliates which won South Atlantic League championships in 2018 and 2019 and the Pioneer League title in 2019.

Picollo expects Royals prospects to “be great assets to the community’’ during their time in the Quad-Cities.

“Our greatest interest is putting our players in the very best situations possible they can be in,’’ Picollo said. “We’ve had the good fortune to be in Wilmington and working with (Heller) for a number of years. We understand what his vision is for his teams and his spirit to cooperate and try to give his major-league parent club what they need to develop players.’’

Picollo said the River Bandits and Royals are working cooperatively to bring Modern Woodmen Park up to new standards that are required in the new professional baseball development license.

“The spirit of cooperation has been outstanding. We’ve made a few visits in the past month and we’re heading in the right direction,’’ Picollo said. “This is going to be a fabulous place for our players.’’

The work will begin at the conclusion of the 2021 season, but the planning process has started.