Jeremy Pena may be in the midst of an all-star season, but like his Quad-Cities teammates chosen to play in tonight’s Midwest League All-Star Game in South Bend, he feels like he is just doing his job.
“I’ve tried to approach everything with an even keel,’’ Pena said. “I try to bring the same energy, the same effort every day and I’ve always felt like that leads to whatever success you have in this game.’’
The middle infielder reached the midpoint of the Midwest League season eighth in the league in batting, carrying a .299 average after playing in 61 of the River Bandits’ 66 first-half games.
A third-round pick of the Astros in the 2018 draft, Pena leads Quad-Cities with 38 RBI and 15 stolen bases. He ranks in the top 10 in the league in hits, runs, triples, batting average, on-base percentage and steals.
“It’s been a good start to the season, but I feel like there is a lot more out there I can accomplish,’’ Pena said.
“It seems like every day there is a lesson to be learned, some good, some bad, and what I try to do is learn from all of it and use it to become a better player. I still have a lot of work to do and I don’t ever want to forget that.’’
Pena will pause and enjoy the all-star festivities.
“I’m sure it’s going to be a cool experience,’’ he said. “It’s an honor to represent the Quad-Cities and my team and to have been selected by the managers to take part.’’
South Bend is hosting the all-star game for the first time since 1989 and is using the event to showcase its renovated Four Winds Field.
An all-star concert featuring Pitbull started things off Sunday, followed Monday by an all-star home run derby and an autograph session featuring a number of legendary players from South Bend’s parent club, the Cubs.
Ryne Sandberg is the featured speaker at today’s all-star luncheon, preceding the 6:30 p.m. game.
Outfielders Austin Dennis of Quad-Cities and Jerar Encarnacion of Clinton are among those in the Western Division lineup.
Two River Bandits infielders, Pena and Trey Dawson, Quad-Cities catcher Cesar Salazar and River Bandits pitchers Matt Ruppenthal and Brett Daniels are part of the West roster as are LumberKings pitchers Chris Vallimont and Humberto Mejia.
Two additional Quad-Cities pitchers, Austin Hansen and Humberto Castellanos, were named to the all-star team but have since been promoted to higher levels in the Houston organization.
“We have a lot of guys who have been named to the team and I think that says a lot about how we’ve played as a team during the first half, winning the division and having a good deal of success,’’ Pena said.
Like Pena, Ruppenthal and Daniels welcome the opportunity to represent the River Bandits and the Astros.
“We have so many good pitchers on our staff and really they could have selected any of us,’’ Daniels said. “It’s nice to be recognized, though, and it is something you work toward, a chance to be an all-star because that means you are having a successful season.’’
For Ruppenthal, that carries additional meaning.
A 17th-round pick of the Astros in 2017 out of Vanderbilt, Ruppenthal was limited to eight innings of work at the short-season level in 2018 after missing the first four months of the season as he rehabbed following surgery.
“I see this as another indication that things are getting back to normal and that I’m pitching the way that I know I’m capable of,’’ said Ruppenthal, off to a 2-1 start with a 2.93 ERA through 11 outings for Quad-Cities.
“After missing so much time last year, I don’t take anything for granted and I am really looking forward to this. It will be a good chance to get to meet some of the guys that we compete against all season.’’
Daniels, a 17th-round pick of Houston in 2018 after competing at North Carolina, welcomes that opportunity as well following his 3-4 start to the season.
“It’s definitely an experience I plan to enjoy, being around a lot of great players,’’ Daniels said. “I’m anxious for the game, to see all of the best hitters in the league on one field at the same time and see how guys pitch to them.’’