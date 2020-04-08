Bandits are ready for baseball, but when?

Quad Cities River Bandits manager Ray Hernandez won't be delivering the lineup card to home plate Thursday night even though Modern Woodmen Park has never been more ready for a season opener than it is today.
Timely rains have helped green the outfield grass, a new video board and ribbon board have been installed and the merchandise store is stocked with gear for another season of Midwest League baseball.
Even the helmet-shaped covers on the concourse-level trash cans have been put into place.
The only thing needed now is an actual game, something that won’t happen for quite some time.
Like all of professional baseball, the start of the 2020 season for the River Bandits and the entire 16-team Midwest League has been put on hold indefinitely because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ll be ready when it’s time for baseball to be played and it’s safe for crowds to gather again,’’ Quad Cities general manager Joe Kubly said. “We’re all looking forward to that day.’’
The River Bandits were scheduled to play the first of their 70 home games this week, opening the season with a three-game series against Peoria starting Thursday. Those plans changed when major-league teams shut down minor-league operations at their spring training complexes in mid-March and sent players home.
That was still early enough in camp — most minor-league players had reported a little over a week before things were halted — that rosters for minor-league affiliates had not been set.
Just when those players might resume preseason work has not been determined and no possible starting date for the season has been set.
“There are a lot of uncertainties right now,’’ Kubly said. “We really haven’t changed a lot of what we’re doing. Our staff has continued to get ready for the start of the season. A lot of things that can sometimes be a scramble as opening day approaches, we’ve gotten a lot of that work done.’’
How a revised schedule might look remains undetermined as well, although no major overhauls are expected.
It is possible that once a date is established that teams will simply pick up their schedule at that point, creating an unbalanced schedule but negating the need to rearrange travel plans for road games that have been set for months.
“We haven’t had a lot of discussion yet about those things. It’s pretty much uncharted territory,’’ Kubly said.
The opening day delay is the second straight for the River Bandits, whose 2019 home-opening series against Burlington was moved to the Bees’ Community Field as the Mississippi River rose to a record crest.
“Last season was a challenging year for the team here because of flooding, and now this, but we’ll get through it,’’ Kubly said. “Our hearts and prayers are with those who are dealing with the coronavirus.’’
Once the Midwest League season does begin, fans can expect plenty of activity at Modern Woodmen Park.
“We put together a promotional schedule that was pretty full to begin with, and a lot of those things will be condensed into a smaller timeframe,’’ Kubly said.
Quad Cities staff members have already been working with groups that had early-season outings scheduled for River Bandits games, rescheduling them for dates later in the season.
Fans who purchased tickets for early-season games have already started to exchange them for dates later in the season, something Kubly said can be done at the River Bandits business office at any time during regular business hours.
While the majority of the team’s major events were already scheduled for the summer months, there will be adjustments made to the team’s promotional schedule as well.
For example, plans for an Earth Day weekend promotion scheduled for late April that included hat and aluminum water bottle giveaways will be rescheduled for later in the season.
The River Bandits’ merchandise operations continue to be available online, with gear for the new season already in stock.
Kubly has experience in putting together a successful short-season operation.
The Forreston, Ill., native worked in the River Bandits front office in 2014 and 2015, leaving to become the president and general manager of the short-season Grand Junction Rockies in the Pioneer League.
Named the league’s executive of the year in 2018, he filled that role for four seasons before returning to the Quad Cities organization in October.
“When you have a 38-game home schedule as we did in Grand Junction as opposed to 70 games, the goal is to accomplish as much as you can in 38 dates,’’ Kubly said. “The weekends are important, they always are, but you have to find ways to get folks to come out early in the week, too.’’
He suspects that will be as more important than ever once the gates at Modern Woodmen Park do open for the first time in 2020.
“There will be no shortage of things going on at the ballpark,’’ Kubly said. “I can promise the fans that. There will be plenty to keep them entertained and we’re looking forward to that day.’’
