Bandits are ready for baseball, but when?

“Last season was a challenging year for the team here because of flooding, and now this, but we’ll get through it,’’ Kubly said. “Our hearts and prayers are with those who are dealing with the coronavirus.’’

Once the Midwest League season does begin, fans can expect plenty of activity at Modern Woodmen Park.

“We put together a promotional schedule that was pretty full to begin with, and a lot of those things will be condensed into a smaller timeframe,’’ Kubly said.

Quad Cities staff members have already been working with groups that had early-season outings scheduled for River Bandits games, rescheduling them for dates later in the season.

Fans who purchased tickets for early-season games have already started to exchange them for dates later in the season, something Kubly said can be done at the River Bandits business office at any time during regular business hours.

While the majority of the team’s major events were already scheduled for the summer months, there will be adjustments made to the team’s promotional schedule as well.

For example, plans for an Earth Day weekend promotion scheduled for late April that included hat and aluminum water bottle giveaways will be rescheduled for later in the season.