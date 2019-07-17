For the Quad-Cities River Bandits, the scoreboard isn’t the only place where the team is making a statement this season.
The Midwest League club is also making a fashion statement, helping raise funds for Quad-City area organizations with the variety of uniforms it wears.
When the team takes the field for today’s 6:35 p.m. game against Dayton, it will be wearing special alternate jerseys for the fifth time in its seven home games so far in July, each raising awareness for supporting a cause in a unique way.
“It’s a fun way for us to help worthy organizations and have a little fun, tying things to a theme or just doing something a little different,’’ River Bandits general manager Jacqueline Holm said.
So far this month, the River Bandits have worn patriotic jerseys on July 4 to benefit the Scott County Family Y, wizards and warlocks jerseys on July 6 to support the National Wild Turkey Federation, tropical-themed jerseys on Wednesday as part of a partnership with the Quad-City Parrot Head Club and tonight, the team will wear green-wave jerseys on Mental Health Awareness Night to support the Vera French Foundation.
Quad-Cities players also have continued to wear camouflage jerseys on Mondays and select other home games in addition to its assortment of regular game-uniform options.
Like the other specialty jerseys that are auctioned on the night when they are worn, the camo jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season to be benefit the Genesis Foundation.
“It’s all a part of what we do to help the community,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. “If we can help raise awareness for an organization by wearing a different uniform one night and then auctioning them off to raise dollars to help that organization, it’s a good thing.’’
The number of alternate jerseys Quad-Cities is wearing this month is unique, and partially a byproduct of postponements from earlier this season because of flooding in the vicinity of Modern Woodmen Park.
However, the River Bandits are wearing more alternate looks this season than in many recent years. They’re not alone.
More and more minor-league teams are changing their looks on a regular basis.
The Cedar Rapids Kernels will wear 11 different uniforms at home this season. Other teams are paying rights fees to wear jerseys that include the likenesses of cartoon or movie characters.
“With 160 minor-league teams, there is a market out there and in the past couple of years, there are now catalogs of alternate jerseys that are available,’’ Holm said. “It’s something that has taken off.’’
Heller doesn’t expect the River Bandits to take the field in any cartoon-covered jerseys anytime soon.
“We like to do things that are family friendly and we don’t want to put our players in anything that will make them look silly,’’ Heller said. “We want something that complements our brand and something we can be proud of if we see someone wearing it at the ballpark a couple of years after the team wore it in a game.’’
As an example, he points to a successful partnership that had the River Bandits wearing jerseys with puzzle pieces on the sleeves to bring awareness to autism.
Using that organization’s puzzle-piece logo on jerseys, that specialty jersey auction raised around $15,000 which entirely benefited local programs.
“Those jerseys were well done and raised a good deal of money for a good Quad-Cities organization,’’ Heller said. “Ideally, that’s the way it should work.’’
There is also room for a little creativity.
The Heller-owned Wilmington franchise in the Carolina League celebrated the 15th anniversary of the movie Dodgeball earlier this season, trading its Blue Rocks name to become the Average Rocks for one game and wearing uniforms mirroring the look of the Average Joes uniforms from the motion picture.
“You can have some fun with things, too,’’ Heller said, “and that’s also a part of what we’re about. The Average Rocks were a great idea and helped create a fun theme night at the ballpark.’’
Holm likes the collaborative aspect of a successful alternate jersey project.
“It’s great to work on a project with an organization and have it grow into something that becomes a beneficial situation for everybody,’’ Holm said. “It’s also fun to change things up from time to time over the course of 70 home games.’’
Keeping kids safe: The River Bandits are partnering with Per Mar Security in hosting Child Safety Night at Friday’s Quad-Cities game.
The first 1,000 fans will receive a clear plastic tote and all kids ages three months and older will be able to participate in a KlaasKids Foundation print-a-thon, a chance for the youths to have fingerprints and a photograph taken at no cost.
Parents will receive digitized fingerprints and an updated photograph of each child, child safety tips and a plan on what to do if a child disappears as well as DNA collection kit developed by the California DNA Laboratory.
Marc Klaas, the father of kidnap and murder victim Polly Klaas, is scheduled to attend the event.
Still dealing: Rogelio Arementeros, a River Bandits pitcher in 2015 and 2016 who made his major-league debut for Houston earlier this season, is this week’s Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week.
He pitched six shutout innings in a win over the Iowa Cubs in his lone start of the week for Round Rock.
In the Midwest League, Cedar Rapids’ Kai-Wei Teng earned pitcher of the week honors after striking out 10 and allowing five hits over six shutout innings against Lansing. Daniel Schneemann of Lake County was named the player of the week after batting .632 over six games, going 12-for-19.
RIVER BANDITS THIS WEEK
Dayton: Today-Friday, 6:35 p.m.
Dragons C Pabel Manzanero leads the league with 14 second-half extra-base hits
Bowling Green: Saturday, 6:35 p.m.; Sunday, 5:15 p.m.; Monday, 1:15 p.m.
River Bandits, Hot Rods pitchers rank 1-2 in the league in strikeouts
Peoria: Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.
A 10-game losing streak led the Chiefs to a 4-20 start in the second half
LUMBERKINGS THIS WEEK
At Great Lakes: Today-Friday, 6 p.m.
Dillon Paulson has hit 12 of the Loons’ league-leading 76 home runs.
At Lansing: Saturday, Monday, 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon
The Lugnuts are handing out Burt Reynolds bobbleheads Saturday.
Kane County: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Hitting .415 over his last 10 games, Cougars OF Alek Thomas is hitting .307