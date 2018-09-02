Before rallying for the 80th victory of the season in a 2-1 walk-off win Sunday over Peoria, the Quad-Cities River Bandits and Houston Astros announced plans to keep a good thing going.
“The people here like winning championships and the Astros like winning championships and developing players,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. “It’s a good situation for everybody, a real good environment for our players.’’
River Bandits owner Dave Heller took the field and told the crowd of 5,501 at Modern Woodmen Park that the two organizations had agreed to a two-year extension of their player development contract, keeping Quad-Cities as Houston’s Class A affiliate through the 2020 season.
The deal extends a relationship that began in 2013 and has seen Quad-Cities claim two Midwest League championships and reach the playoffs four times in the six seasons the team has been an Astros farm club.
Sunday’s win allowed the River Bandits to reach the 80-win mark for the third time during in the past six years.
“They have brought us players who not only have gone on to play in the major leagues, but who have starred in the major leagues, won awards in the major leagues and have bonded together to win a World Series,’’ Heller said.
“For our fans here to have had a chance to meet Carlos Correa, get an autograph from George Springer or have a picture taken with Lance McCullers and see them all star in the World Series, that’s a wonderful thing.’’
Across the country, minor-league teams and their major-league parent clubs are in the middle of renewing current contracts or surveying options for partnering with a new organization.
Heller said Houston approached Quad-Cities about extending its current deal.
“There is no shortage of major-league teams that would like to be here in the Quad-Cities, but we have had a great partnership with the Astros for the past six years,’’ Heller said.
Heller’s announcement was greeted by loud applause from fans in attendance at Sunday’s game.
It came three days before the River Bandits look to add to a collection of three Midwest League titles since 2011, the first as a Cardinals affiliate in 2011 and the last two as Astros farm clubs in 2013 and 2017.
All five of Houston’s minor-league affiliates have qualified for postseason play this year, something Heller sees as a byproduct of a commitment to development and the leadership of Reid Ryan, the Astros’ president of business operations, and general manager Luhnow.
“What they have done in building the organization, creating a culture of winning at every level, it’s been exciting to be a part of it and we look forward to that continuing into the future,’’ Heller said.
At the end of the extension announced Sunday, the River Bandits will have been an Astros affiliate for eight years.
That is the longest stretch the Quad-Cities’ 58-year-old Midwest League organization has been affiliated with one organization since it was an Angels affiliate from 1962-78.