Bandits' bats batter Cubs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday's 8-2 win at South Bend was a collaborative effort for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Every batter in the Quad Cities lineup had at least one hit among the 15 the River Bandits collected to secure the victory in the deciding game of the season-opening three-game series at Four Winds Field.

Quad Cities used the long ball to take control early and knock Cubs starter Kohl Franklin out of the game in in the second inning.

Tyler Gentry gave the River Bandits a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, depositing the first of his three hits in the game over the wall in left field.

Franklin, who exited with the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning, was gone by the time Herard Gonzalez extended the Quad Cities lead to 4-0 in the top of the third.

His three-run homer to left, the sixth hit of the game for the River Bandits, scored Genry and Luca Tresh, who had both reached on singles.

A run-scoring single by Ed Howard, the Cubs' top pick in the 2020 draft, pulled South Bend within 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth but Quad Cities answered with two runs in the top half of the sixth.

Morgan McCullough scored a double by Tyler Tolbert and Gentry brought Tolbert home with a single.

A bases-loaded wild pitch scored Saul Garza in the seventh and Quad Cities tacked on another run in the ninth on a Burle Dixon single to right that scored Garza.

Tyson Guerrero and Adrian Alcantara combined on the six-hit win on the mound for the River Bandits, combining to strike out 13 batters while walking just one.

Guerrero allowed just three baserunners through four innings before exiting following Howard's RBI single with two outs and two on in the bottom of the fifth.

Alcantara recorded the first of his eight strikeouts to end the inning and limited South Bend to two base hits and three baserunners during his 4.1 innings of relief work.

Quad Cities opens its 66-game home schedule at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, hosting a Cedar Rapids team which swept Beloit in its three-game series to open the season.

