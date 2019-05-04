The River Bandits offense used 15 hits including a pair of homers to score in six different innings, topping the Fort Wayne TinCaps 10-3 Saturday.
The Bandits were already leading 1-0 in the second inning when a pair of home runs extended the cushion. Cesar Salazar led off the inning with a solo blast and, after an Austin Dennis walk, Ross Adolph hit a round-tripper of his own to make it 4-0.
The TinCaps closed to within 5-3 entering the top of the fifth, but the Bandits plated two more, with Scott Schreiber knocking in Jeremy Pena with an RBI double and Jonathan Lacroix singling home Schreiber.
Schreiber and Lacroix each finished with three hits to pace the Bandits offense, which also got an RBI single from Dennis.
Quad-Cities made a pair of roster moves prior to Saturday's game.
Cody Deason (1-1) gave up three runs over five innings, striking out six to get the win. R.J. Freure shut the TinCaps down from there, striking out seven over four scoreless innings.
Infielder Michael Wielansky and Deason were transferred to the River Bandits roster from extended spring training.
They fill the spots of pitcher Joey Gonzalez, who was reassigned to high-A Fayetteville, and pitcher Felipe Tejada, who was transferred to extended spring training.
Wielansky, an 18th-round draft pick of Houston last year from Wooster College, hit .204 with two home runs and 13 RBI in 43 games with Tri-City last season.
Vallimont leads LumberKings
Chris Vallimont (1-2) struck out 12 batters and gave up two runs over six innings and the Clinton LumberKings held off a late rally from the South Bend Cubs Saturday to win 4-3.
The Cubs got a two-out RBI single from Eric Gonzalez in the ninth inning to close the gap to one run, but LumberKings reliever Zach Wolf got D.J. Artis to pop out to strand Gonzalez on first.
Clinton's Connor Scott broke a 1-1 tie in the third with an RBI double and later scored on a Demetrius Sims groundout to stake the LumberKings to a lead they would not relinquish.
Marcos Rivera's sacrifice fly added an insurance run in the fourth.