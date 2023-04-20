BANDITS BYTES

Play on: With the Mississippi River beginning to inch its way over flood stage in downtown Davenport, several flood protection panels were put in place in front of Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday.

Panels directly in front of the stadium entrance will be installed in upcoming days and parking remains accessible adjacent to the stadium.

The final three games of Quad Cities' ongoing six-game homestand against Wisconsin will be played at Modern Woodmen Park as scheduled through Sunday.

Quick work: It had been eight years since the River Bandits played a home game in less than the 2 hours, 8 minutes it took for Quad Cities and Wisconsin to play nine innings on Wednesday.

The game time equaled the fastest playing time for a River Bandits game this season but was the quickest game at Modern Woodmen Park since Aug. 9, 2015 when Quad Cities and Dayton finished off nine innings in 1:52.

On deck: Wisconsin at Quad Cities, Friday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Timber Rattlers, Stiven Cruz (1-0, 2.00 ERA); River Bandits, Luinder Avila (1-0, 1.08)