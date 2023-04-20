Rain may have canceled pregame batting practice on the turf at Modern Woodmen on Thursday, but the Quad Cities River Bandits didn’t seem to mind.
Quad Cities batted around and scored five runs in the first inning on its way to an 11-4 Midwest League victory over Wisconsin.
“The guys came out swinging the bats," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said following his 200th career managerial win.
Quad Cities collected a season-high run total and matched a season best with 10 hits while scoring runs in five innings.
All nine hitters in the River Bandits lineup reached base and eight scored runs in an effort led by two-hit performances from River Town and David Hollie.
Town drove four runs in on a pair of singles, Hollie tripled and homered and Cayden Wallace belted his third triple of the season to lead the offensive attack.
Conrad said it was the type of offensive outing he has been waiting for from a team that showed offensive promise during spring training.
“This was good to see and a lot of guys haven’t really warmed up yet," Conrad said. “It’s was good night for all of our guys and to put those hits with another good night from our pitchers was great to see."
Town broke the game open with the first of a pair of two-run singles, extending the 1-0 lead Carter Jensen gave Quad Cities with a single to right that scored Gavin Cross after he was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the first.
Juan Carlos Negret followed with a single that preceded Town’s single to center that scored Jack Pineda and Jensen.
Kale Emshoff followed with a run-scoring single that positioned Town to score the fifth run of the inning on a wild pitch.
The Timber Rattlers answered in the top of the second when Alex Hall hit the first of his two two-run home runs in the game.
The second came in the ninth inning, long after the River Bandits had extended their lead with runs in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.
Hollie drove in a pair of those runs, following a sixth-inning triple with a two-run homer in the eighth.
Hall’s home run was one of three hits allowed by River Bandits starter Noah Cameron, who struck out nine batters over 4.2 innings of work.
“Cameron has been really consistent for us," Conrad said. “He gave us another good start and the guys in the pen followed that up with good work, too."
Parker Harm, Brandon Johnson, Anthony Simonelli and Luis Barroso combined to limit the Timber Rattlers to two hits over the final 4.1 innings of the game.
Johnson earned his first victory in three decisions, allowing one hit over two innings of scoreless relief.
“Jensen continues to do a good job behind the plate working with all those guys," Conrad said. “Pitching has been our constant."
Town extended the River Bandits’ lead to 7-2 in the fifth, bringing two runs across with a two-out single.
By then, Town had put his glove to use as well.
“Might as well credit him with six RBI. He took a pair of runs away from them," Conrad said.
The River Bandits right fielder made a sliding catch of a rapidly-sinking ball off the bat of Joe Gray Jr., stranding a pair of Timber Rattlers in scoring position to allow Quad Cities to maintain a 5-2 lead midway through the fifth inning.
“He made a couple of nice plays in right on a night when the winds were a factor," Conrad said. "Cross made a great play in right center to get to a ball as well and that’s what it takes.
"Just a good night all around."