Pitching and defense have been season-long staples for the Quad-Cities River Bandits, but Thursday, those elements were accompanied by improving offensive firepower.
Even before Quad-Cities took its first cuts in a 10-2 Midwest League victory over Burlington at Modern Woodmen Park, manager Ray Hernandez said he has liked the growth he has seen from his team at the plate in recent days.
Better at-bats, harder hits and a more cohesive offensive approach are becoming a more frequent occurrence as the River Bandits demonstrated while pounding 12 hits in Quad-Cities’ first home game of the second half.
"We’re starting to get a little better with the bats, coming around a bit, and I think that is going to be a way we’ll be able to win some games in this half," Hernandez said. "We’re seeing some progress there, making some improvement as the guys work at it."
That proved to be the case Thursday as a four-hit game from David Hensley fueled quick-starting Quad-Cities as it batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning.
The River Bandits didn’t stop there.
Collecting extra bases on five of its dozen hits, Quad-Cities pushed across multiple runs in the second and fourth innings as well, building a seven-run advantage that Burlington was unable to dent despite stranding 11 baserunners.
Hensley had a hit in every inning the River Bandits scored in, beginning in the first when he cleared loaded bases when he doubled against a shift into a vacant left field.
That came after Oscar Campos had tied the game at 1-1 with a single which brought home Ross Adolph, who reached on the first of three walks Bees starter Robinson Pina surrendered during a start that ended after two-thirds of an inning after Jonathan Lacroix singled home Hensley to give Quad-Cities a 5-1 lead.
Hensley’s fourth hit came in the eighth inning, a single that came after a Cesar Salazar fielder’s choice scored Ramiro Rodriguez after he had reached on a leadoff double.
Kevin Maitan accounted for half of Burlington’s four hits, giving the Bees a short-lived 1-0 edge with a first-inning double and cutting the River Bandits’ lead to 5-2 with a single in the second.
Quad-Cities answered quickly, using a fielder’s choice by Campos and an error by Burlington on the play to score twice in an inning that included a double by Hensley.
In the fourth inning, Hensley drove a triple to left center to score Salazar after he singled and then recorded the River Bandits’ final run when Freudis Nova doubled.
Making his second start in nine appearances for Quad-Cities this season, Felipe Tejada found a rhythm in the final three innings of a five-inning outing to move to 3-0 on the year.
The River Bandits’ right-hander gave up a pair of runs while working around three walks and three of the four hits he allowed in the game’s first two innings.
Tejada retired nine of 10 batters he faced during one stretch from the end of the second through the fifth innings as Quad-Cities added to its early lead.
Devin Conn and Joey Gonzalez combined to hold the Bees without a hit over the final four innings, finishing off a 10-strikeout performance by a River Bandits pitching staff that was backed up by an error-free defense.