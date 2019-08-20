The longest outing of Quad-Cities pitcher Matt Ruppenthal’s professional career was only partly responsible for the long night Cedar Rapids endured Wednesday at Modern Woodmen Park.
The River Bandits counted four doubles among 13 hits and swiped five bases on their way to a 9-3 Midwest League victory a series win over the Kernels.
“Ruppenthal threw as well as he has this season and it was good to see us accomplish some good things at the plate,’’ Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez said. “It was a good effort all the way around.’’
That started on the mound, where Ruppenthal allowed just three hits over seven shutout innings in the longest of the 38 outings during his three-year professional career.
Ruppenthal, a 17th-round draft pick of the Astros in 2017 out of Vanderbilt, threw 55 strikes among his 91 pitches while facing the minimum four times.
The 6-foot-4 right hander struck out five Kernels and walked just a pair before exiting with a 9-0 lead.
“That was one of Ruppenthal’s better outings,’’ Hernandez said. “He got ahead and was in control. His curveball was effective and he just looked comfortable out there.’’
Quad-Cities bunched together multiple hits in four of the first six innings to earn its third win in the four-game series against a Cedar Rapids team the River Bandits will meet in the opening round of postseason play beginning Sept. 4.
A three-run fifth inning not only allowed Quad-Cities to break the game open, but also chased Kernels starter Kody Funderburk from the game.
The lefthander gave up six runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings. He exited trailing 4-0 after Grae Kessinger slid safely around the tag of catcher Trevor Casanova on a chopper to shortstop off the bat of Austin Dennis.
Zach Biermann greeted reliever J.T. Perez with a two-run single to left which left the Kernels in a 6-0 hole, a margin which reached 9-0 an inning later when Dennis cleared loaded bases with a two-out double that rolled into the right field corner to give him a season-best four RBI.
Biermann also scored the River Bandits’ first run of the game after doubling in the second inning.
He crossed when AJ Lee drove a two-out single to left, collecting his first RBI at the full-season level as a professional to give Quad-Cities a lead it would not relinquish.
Freudis Nova opened the third inning with the first of his four hits and Wilyer Abreu followed with a double to position the River Bandits to use a sacrifice fly by Alex McKenna and a run-scoring single by Kessinger to take a 3-0 advantage after three.
"Nova is seeing some breaking balls better than he has and his swing decisions are greatly improved,'' Hernandez said. "He's kind of growing up before our eyes and if he keeps this up, we'll be a tough team to beat.''
The Kernels scored a run in the eighth to deny Quad-Cities a chance to add to its minor-league best collection of 19 shutouts.
Daniel Ozoria scored Cedar Rapids’ first run, reaching on a leadoff single off of reliever Joey Gonzalez and advancing to third on an errant pickoff attempt before scoring a Spencer Steer groundout.
Gonzalez allowed two more runs in the ninth on a Jared Akins’ 11th home run of the season.