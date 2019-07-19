In the sweltering heat Friday, the Quad-Cities River Bandits' bats were ice cold.
The Bandits managed just two hits in a 7-1 loss to the Dayton Dragons and even though they had some chances, sloppy mistakes cost them any shots at a rally at Modern Woodmen Park.
"The last few games kind of weren't the best," manager Ray Hernandez said. "Their guy (Adrian Rodriguez) threw a really good game and we just weren't able to scratch anything out there."
The Bandits took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, despite not tallying a hit. Austin Dennis led off the inning with a walk, stole second and took third on an error by catcher Pabel Manzanero.
Dennis then scored on a sacrifice fly from Ramiro Rodriguez to put the Bandits on the board.
That lead didn't last long as Dayton responded with three straight hits in the second inning, Jay Schuyler's RBI single tying the game.
After committing two errors in Thursday's loss, another miscue allowed the Dragons to take the lead. Randy Ventura led off the third inning with a single, worked his way to third on a pair of groundouts, then scored on an error from third baseman Austin Dennis.
The Bandits picked up their first hit with one out in the fourth inning on a ground ball down the line by Freudis Nova that he legged out into a triple, but was stranded at third.
The Bandits again looked to have something going in the fifth inning when Grae Kessinger led off the inning reaching first base after striking out on a wild pitch, then Alex McKenna hit a single to put runners on first and second with no outs.
Alex Holderbach hit a shallow blooper that looked destined for grass until Michael Siani made a diving grab, then doubled Kessinger off of second base, effectively ending the Quad-Cities threat.
"We've done that the last few nights, just making mistakes we typically haven't all year," Hernandez said. "Again, we got two hits and you're not going to generate much offense with just two hits. ... We made mistakes on the bases and they pitched strikes."
The heat might have been a factor in the sloppy play, especially considering the pregame work the Bandits do every day. But days like these can be beneficial in the players' development through the minors.
"We grind it out before the game starts and I would say we've had some good development the last two days," Hernandez said. "The longer you're in the sun, the less water you get in your body, your brain starts messing up. We've had some good tough days and those aren't excuses, that's just what we've done the last few days."
Mariel Bautista led off the sixth inning with deep home run to left field, then Miguel Hernandez delivered the putaway blow, bombing a three-run home run to left field to put the Dragons up 6-1, effectively ending starter Jose Bravo's night for the Bandits.
"He made some bad pitches. The home runs, I think both of them he was ahead in the count in putaway situations and he didn't make the pitch he wanted to," Hernandez said. "He throws a lot of strikes in general, so teams know that, the numbers are online. He kind of throws too many strikes, if you can do that. There are times to make guys chase out of the zone and he made two bad pitches, where they were too good a pitches and they hurt him."
Jerry D'Andrea threw four hitless innings in relief of Rodriguez for Dayton.