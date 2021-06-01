Bandits' bats quiet in first shutout loss

The Quad Cities River Bandits played their first home game in over two weeks Tuesday night.

The River Bandits’ offense, however, proved to be a no-show at Modern Woodmen Park.

Beloit limited Quad Cities to one hit, a line-hugging one-out double in the bottom of the first inning by Nick Loftin, as the Snappers rolled to a 7-0 High A Central League victory.

It marked the first time in 24 games this season Quad Cities has been shutout and was also the first time the River Bandits had been held to fewer than two runs in a game.

"Teams are going to go through things like this over the course of a long season from time to time and it’s something we’ve been dealing with the last four, five games," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.

“We’ve scored a few runs here and there, but the consistency hasn’t been there lately. Young players will go through stretches like this and when it happens it becomes about the adjustments you make to the pitchers you’re seeing."

The Snappers’ Bryan Hoeing, Jackson Rose and Tyler Mitzel combined to strikeout 10 batters and walked just four while crafting the one-hit effort.