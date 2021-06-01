Bandits' bats quiet in first shutout loss

The Quad Cities River Bandits played their first home game in over two weeks Tuesday night.
The River Bandits’ offense, however, proved to be a no-show at Modern Woodmen Park.
Beloit limited Quad Cities to one hit, a line-hugging one-out double in the bottom of the first inning by Nick Loftin, as the Snappers rolled to a 7-0 High A Central League victory.
It marked the first time in 24 games this season Quad Cities has been shutout and was also the first time the River Bandits had been held to fewer than two runs in a game.
"Teams are going to go through things like this over the course of a long season from time to time and it’s something we’ve been dealing with the last four, five games," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.
“We’ve scored a few runs here and there, but the consistency hasn’t been there lately. Young players will go through stretches like this and when it happens it becomes about the adjustments you make to the pitchers you’re seeing."
The Snappers’ Bryan Hoeing, Jackson Rose and Tyler Mitzel combined to strikeout 10 batters and walked just four while crafting the one-hit effort.
The trio allowed just two River Bandits to reach base after the second inning — Hoeing surrendered a one-out walk to Tucker Bradley that ended his start in the fifth and Rose walked Tyler Gentry with two outs in the sixth.
Bradley, who stole second, was the only Quad Cities baserunner to move into scoring position after William Hancock walked and took second when Bradley reached on a wild pitch with two outs in the second inning.
The setback was the fourth in five games for the Western Division-leading River Bandits (15-9).
Widger said Quad Cities players will need to stick with their plan to work through their short-term offensive issues.
"If what you’re doing has worked, it will work. You may need to adjust a bit, but for the most part stick with the plan," Widger said.
Quad Cities starter Zach Haake allowed just three hits himself over a start that lasted four and one-third innings.
But, each of those hits left the ball park, solo shots that sent the Snappers to a 3-0 lead the River Bandits were unable to catch.
Griffin Conine collected his second homer in as many games to give Beloit (14-11) a first-inning lead, depositing his seventh home run of the season over the fence in right.
The Snappers threatened to extend their early 1-0 lead in the third, using three walks to load the bases with one out.
Bradley’s diving catch of a Will Banfield liner and a pop-up by Troy Johnston to catcher Hancock kept Quad Cities within one run.
That changed in the fifth when the Snappers’ David Martinez opened the inning with a home run to right and Thomas Jones followed with a one-out solo shot to left.
Zack Phillips and Mitch Ellis followed with 3.1 shutout innings of work before Beloit tacked on four runs in the ninth, three scoring a double by Johnston.
"Phillips came in and gave us some good work. I had him with our team in Burlington (N.C.) two years ago and they’ve dropped him down to a three-quarter sidearm-type delivery," Widger said.
"It’s a different look that he’s trying to get comfortable with and he’s making progress."