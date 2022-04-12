Bandits' bats quiet in home opener

Cade Povich didn’t give the Quad Cities River Bandits much of a chance Tuesday.

The Cedar Rapids left-hander retired the final 14 batters he faced, striking out eight, to help the Kernels spoil the River Bandits home opener 8-1 at Modern Woodmen Park.

A third-round pick of the Twins who pitched in the Big Ten for Nebraska last season, Povich allowed just two baserunners in his first start of the season.

The River Bandits' Tyler Tolbert reached on a one-out walk in the bottom of the first inning and Tyler Gentry followed with a single to right.

By the time Diego Hernandez reached on a one-out walk off of reliever Miguel Rodriguez in the top of the sixth, Cedar Rapids had opened an 8-0 lead.

"Their starter threw well, pounded the zone all night," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "He threw strikes with all of his pitches."

Winning for the fourth time in as many games to open the Midwest League season, the Kernels broke the game open with a five-run fourth inning and added two runs without the benefit of a hit in the sixth.

Povich prevented any comeback hopes, finishing stronger than he started.

He struck out the side in his final two innings of work, retiring the last six batters he faced on strikeouts.

"It was just one of those games," Conrad said. "You have to tip your cap to him and get ready to go back to work."

Povich worked with a lead throughout his five-inning start.

The Kernels’ Anthony Prato opened the game with a triple to right before scoring on a one-out single to left by Jefferson Morales.

Cedar Rapids knocked River Bandits starter Anderson Paulino out of the game when the first four batters in the fourth inning reached base.

Seth Gray belted a two-run double to extend the Kernels’ 1-0 lead and Jair Camargo greeted reliever Ruben Ramirez with a three-run homer as Cedar Rapids opened a 6-0 lead.

Conrad was pleased with Paulino’s work before the fourth inning.

"For a first outing, he had good movement on his pitches. He got a little tired there at the end, but he can build off this," Conrad said.

Three straight walks and three wild pitches allowed the Kernels add a pair of runs in the sixth before Gentry put the River Bandits on the board in the bottom half of the inning.

Hernandez scored Quad Cities’ lone run, advancing to second on a wild pitch after drawing a walk off of Miguel Rodriguez, the second of four Cedar Rapids pitchers who combined on the three-hit effort.

Gentry, who reached base in three of his four plate appearances and is off to a 6-of-11 start to the season, followed by driving a single into left to put the River Bandits on the board.

"He’s off to a good start for us, has had some good at-bats," Conrad said.

Burle Dixon had Quad Cities' only other hit of the game, stroking a one-out single in a scoreless seventh inning into center.

