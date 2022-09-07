 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MIDWEST LEAGUE | PEORIA 4, QUAD CITIES 2

Bandits' bats quiet in loss to Chiefs

bandit logo

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

In the final week of the Midwest League season, the Quad Cities River Bandits are not going quietly.

After rallying for a pair of runs in the bottom of the 12th inning Tuesday to win 8-7, Quad Cities overcame a slow start, pushed a run across in the bottom of the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate Wednesday in a 4-2 loss at Modern Woodmen Park.

"The guys are competing, still battling from start to finish, still getting their work in on the field just like they have all season. I wouldn’t expect anything less from this group," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "It’s good to see us continue to compete."

Held to a pair of hits through seven innings — mustering one each off of Peoria starter Inohan Paniagua and reliever Chris Gerard — the River Bandits threatened to make things interesting in the bottom of the ninth.

Herard Gonzalez and Kale Emshoff started things off with consecutive singles and Gonzalez, who took third on Emshoff’s second hit of the game, scored on a sacrifice fly by River Town to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 4-2.

Chris Roycroft ended the comeback, getting Dillan Shrum out on a fly ball to the wall in right before catching Parker Bates looking at a called third strike to end the game.

"I thought Shrum might have had a second homer there, but he just missed it," Conrad said.

Peoria didn’t miss a chance to take a quick lead.

The Chiefs’ Todd Lott drove the first pitch of the game from Quad Cities starter Noah Cameron out of the ballpark.

Cameron followed Lott’s blast to left with five straight strikeouts and retired a sixth Peoria batter before exiting an expected short start one out into the Chiefs’ three-run third inning.

A walk to Lott to open the inning preceded a one-out single by LJ Jones and run-scoring double to right by Osvaldo Tovalin, which pushed Peoria in front 2-0.

Aaron McKeithan greeted reliever Rito Lugo by splitting the gap in left center with a two-run double that left the River Bandits in a 4-0 hole.

Shrum broke up the shutout when he opened the bottom of the third with his 13th homer of the season, the River Bandits’ lone hit through the game’s first six innings.

"It was a real slow start at the plate for us," Conrad said. "We couldn’t figure their starter or their first reliever out and that made it tough."

Emshoff ended Quad Cities’ drought at the plate with an inning-opening double in the seventh and Peyton Wilson followed with a double in the eighth before Gonzalez collected the River Bandits’ first single of the game to open the ninth.

"It's good to see guys continue to try to finish the season as strong as they can, finish it up on a good note," Conrad said. "This group has worked hard throughout the season and that hasn't changed. They've done a good job with that."

Peoria finished with nine hits, bunching three together in the deciding third inning.

Cameron and River Bandits relievers Rito Lugo, Anthony Simonelli and Delvin Capellan combined to strike out 15 Chiefs and Simonelli and Capellan allowed just one hit apiece over the final four innings.

Bates in center helped keep Peoria off the board in the eighth, doubling Francisco Hernandez off at first after catching a fly ball off the bat of Mack Chambers, the second double play of the game for Quad Cities.

BANDITS BYTES

Reaching first: Quad Cities infielder Peyton Wilson extended a string of games reaching base to 15 when he reached on a walk in the fourth inning Wednesday added to an ongoing seven-game hit streak when he doubled to left with two outs in the bottom of the eighth.

Wilson has hit .351 during the 15-game streak with four doubles, five homers, 13 RBI and 12 walks and seven stolen bases.

Since July 29, Wilson is third in the Midwest League with seven homers.

Deep thoughts: With a seven-inning start in Tuesday's 12-inning win over Peoria, River Bandits pitcher Adrian Alcantara leads the Midwest League with 50.2 innings pitched since July 16 and is tied for the league league with five victories.

During that stretch, he also ranks fourth in league with 0.93 walks and hits per inning and is fifth ERA at 2.49. He has held opponents to a .204 batting average during that stretch, seventh in the league.

On deck: Peoria at Quad Cities, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Chiefs, Wilfredo Pereira (6-7, 4.87); River Bandits, William Fleming (2-4, 5.73)

