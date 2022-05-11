Bandits' bats remain silent in loss

Dillan Shrum made certain the Quad Cities River Bandits didn’t go down without putting up a fight Wednesday.

With the tying run on third base, Shrum fouled off four two-strike pitches in the bottom of the ninth inning before Wisconsin pitcher Cam Robinson finished off the Timber Rattlers’ 3-2 Midwest League win with a strikeout.

“I liked the way Shrum battled fouling those pitches off before (Robinson) got him with a nasty pitch to end it,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said.

It was frustrating conclusion to a frustrating four-hit loss for the River Bandits.

“Outstanding pitching, outstanding defense, nice comeback, but we need to turn it up a little more at the plate,’’ Conrad said. “We saw some good arms on the other side, too. Those guys weren’t making it easy on us.’’

The game was decided in the top of an eighth inning which opened with a double by the Timber Rattlers’ Joe Gray Jr. He advanced on a wild pitch before scoring the game-winning run on a dribbler down the first-base line by Tristan Peters.

Robinson, earning his sixth save in seven opportunities, took care of the rest.

He retired the River Bandits in order in the eighth inning before Kale Emshoff reached on a walk to open the bottom of the ninth.

Pinch runner Burle Dixon made his way around the bases on a sacrifice by Diego Hernandez and a groundout by Juan Carlos Negret before Robinson finished the game with a strikeout.

The loss marked the fourth time in the last eight games Quad Cities has been limited to four or fewer hits.

“I’m liking the preparation I’m seeing from the guys. It hasn’t carried over to games yet, but the effort, the work they put in every single day, it’s there,’’ Conrad said. “No excuses, we’ve got to get better. I do believe these guys are committed to that.’’

Single runs by Quad Cities in the fifth and sixth innings erased the 2-0 lead Wisconsin had taken before the game’s first out was recorded.

Following a game-opening single by Tyler Black, the Timber Rattlers’ Zavier Warren wrapped a home run ball around the right field foul pole to give Wisconsin a quick advantage.

The ball landed approximately seven feet to the right of the pole on a grass berm, bringing Conrad out of the dugout quickly to question the fair-ball call.

“It’s frustrating when things out of your control happen and in this case, it cost us a win,’’ Conrad said. “It’s a 2-1 game otherwise, but you can’t dwell on it. You have to move on.’’

The River Bandits did that Wednesday with the work of Adrian Alcantara, Christian Chamberlain and Anderson Paulino on the mound, combining on an eight-hit effort while striking out five batters and walking three.

“They gave us good outings,’’ Conrad said.

Timber Rattlers starter Antoine Kelly, a 6-foot-5 lefthander who was the Brewers second-round draft pick in 2019, limited the River Bandits to a Luca Tresh single through five innings but did not factor into the decision.

A dropped fly ball opened the door for the Quad Cities comeback.

Emshoff reached second when he opened the bottom of the sixth inning with a fly ball to the wall in left center that was dropped on the run by left fielder Carlos Rodriguez.

A wild pitch moved Emshoff to third, positioning him to cut the Wisconsin lead to 2-1 on a sacrifice fly by Shrum.

Emshoff drove in the game-tying run an inning later.

Tyler Gentry had reached on an infield single with one out in the sixth, stole second, took third as Tresh was thrown out attempting to swipe second and scored when Emshoff drove a single into left.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.