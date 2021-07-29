Bandits' bats scorch Cubs

A fire alarm chased fans from the stands at Modern Woodmen Park during the seventh inning of Thursday’s Quad Cities River Bandits game.

The alarm proved to be false — as quick-responding Davenport firefighters soon discovered — but it proved to be about the only thing that cooled off the scorching-hot bats the River Bandits displayed in an 11-3 victory over visiting South Bend.

Quad Cities clubbed 15 hits and pushed runs across in six of the eight innings in which it batted on its way to the lopsided victory that was finished after a delay of 1 hour, 4 minutes.

Seven of the hits went for extra bases.

Seuly Matias belted two of the River Bandits’ three home runs, the most impressive a solo shot that opened the third inning and gave Quad Cities a 7-0 lead.

Matias blasted a ball that cleared the batter’s eye in center field and traveled an estimated 461 feet after leaving the bat at 109 miles per hour.

His sixth home run of the season followed a three-run homer that came in the first inning as the River Bandits quickly jumped on Cubs starter Blake Whitney