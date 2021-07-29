Bandits' bats scorch Cubs

A fire alarm chased fans from the stands at Modern Woodmen Park during the seventh inning of Thursday’s Quad Cities River Bandits game.
The alarm proved to be false — as quick-responding Davenport firefighters soon discovered — but it proved to be about the only thing that cooled off the scorching-hot bats the River Bandits displayed in an 11-3 victory over visiting South Bend.
Quad Cities clubbed 15 hits and pushed runs across in six of the eight innings in which it batted on its way to the lopsided victory that was finished after a delay of 1 hour, 4 minutes.
Seven of the hits went for extra bases.
Seuly Matias belted two of the River Bandits’ three home runs, the most impressive a solo shot that opened the third inning and gave Quad Cities a 7-0 lead.
Matias blasted a ball that cleared the batter’s eye in center field and traveled an estimated 461 feet after leaving the bat at 109 miles per hour.
His sixth home run of the season followed a three-run homer that came in the first inning as the River Bandits quickly jumped on Cubs starter Blake Whitney
All it took was two swings of the bat for the River Bandits to grab a 6-0 lead that chased Whitney from the game after two innings.
The first of two home runs in the game by Matias cleared the fence in left and scored three runs with two outs in the opening inning.
Nathan Eaton followed in the second inning by clearing loaded bases with a double that rattled off the wall in straightaway center.
Matias’ second home run greeted reliever Tyler Suellentrop to open the bottom of the third inning.
The River Bandits’ lead reached 8-0 later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Will Hancock.
Quad Cities added to its lead with single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
John Rave homered in the fourth, sending his sixth homer of the season over the fence in right as part of a collection of 92 home runs the Bandits have hit this season.
Gavin Stupienski finished off a four-hit game for Quad Cities two innings later, driving home the River Bandits’ final run with a single to right that scored Michael Massey after he opened the inning with a double.
Play was halted minutes later and as firemen inspected the facility to ensure that there were no problems.
River Bandits players spent the delay in a batting tunnel area outside of the stadium structure while the Cubs waited the situation out in a picnic garden.
When play resumed, Eric Cole opened a scoreless seventh with a triple for Quad Cities and an inning later, Makiel Garcia drove home Will Hancock with a two-out single.
South Bend scored its three runs off of Quad Cities starter Charlie Neuweiler, who evened his record at 1-1.
The right-hander gave up four of the nine hits he allowed in a five-inning start during its three-run fourth.
The Cubs used a Jake Washer groundout, a Scott McKeon single and a Delvin Zinn double in the inning to cut into the Quad Cities lead.
Quad Cities relievers Holden Capps and Will Klein limited South Bend to one hit over the final four innings.