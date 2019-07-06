Quad-Cities manager Ray Hernandez missed his team’s 3-0 loss Saturday night to Cedar Rapids.
He wasn’t alone. The River Bandits’ bats didn’t show up either.
Kernels pitcher Andrew Cabezas riddled the River Bandits from start to finish, carrying a no-hit bid into the bottom of the seventh inning and settling for a one-hit, complete game Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.
David Hensley ended the right-hander’s hopes for a no-hitter, stroking a two-out single into center.
"He does a good job of staying around the zone, mixing his pitches and mixing his delivery up. He’s always coming at you from a different angle, never letting you get into a rhythm," Hensley said. "I was fortunate to get a pitch to hit, but you have to tip your cap to him. He threw a great game."
Limited to one single through five innings, Cedar Rapids collected three of its four hits and scored all of its runs in the top of the sixth inning.
After Jacob Pearson led off with a double, he scored the only run Cedar Rapids needed to earn its sixth straight victory on a Gabe Snyder single.
Chris Williams followed by depositing his 10th home run of the season over the fence in left, a two-run, two-out blast that was too much for Quad-Cities to overcome.
Cabezas, who limited the River Bandits to one hit and struck out nine during a seven-inning outing against Quad-Cities on May 15, wasn’t the only pitcher dealing from the Modern Woodmen Park mound.
Matt Ruppenthal and Hansel Paulino of the River Bandits didn’t give opposing hitters much to work with either, limiting the Kernels to one hit outside of the three-run sixth.
"Our guys kept us in it," Hensley said. "Rupp had the one tough inning but threw it well. It was a night where the offenses couldn’t get a lot going."
Ruppenthal struck out seven batters over 5.2 innings, while Paulino didn’t give up a hit while sitting down three batters on strikeouts over the final 3.1 innings.
While Cabezas didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning, Ruppenthal surrendered only a walk to Gilberto Celestino in the top of the first before Celestino singled up the middle with one out in the fourth inning.
Walks to Snyder and Williams then filled the bases with Cedar Rapids baserunners with two outs, but Ruppenthal left them loaded when Wander Javier grounded out to shortstop Grae Kessinger for the final out.
Quad-Cities threatened in its half of the fourth as well but could not capitalize in the only inning of the first six Cabezas worked that he did not face the minimum.
A fielding error and a walk put Ramiro Rodriguez and Oscar Campos on base, but a double play ended the only other opportunity Cabezas allowed Quad-Cities on a night when Jason Bell, the Astros minor-league coordinator of fundamentals, delivered the lineup card to home plate in Hernandez’s absence.
Houston, the River Bandits’ parent club, requires all members of its minor-league coaching staffs to take a three-game break at some point during the season.
Hernandez is scheduled to return to work Wednesday when Quad-Cities opens a three-game series at West Michigan following an off day.
"It’s tough to step away, even for a couple of days. You’re invested so much in it, but I understand the reasoning," Hernandez said Friday.
"I’m one of the last two on our staff to take the break, and I’m sure I’ll keep track of things online, but it’s good to know I have a staff that is every bit as invested and works hard to have our guys ready to go."