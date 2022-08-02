Bandits' bats silenced in shutout

Three Wisconsin pitchers forced the Quad Cities River Bandits to stomach a silent start to two-week home stand Tuesday night.

Justin Bullock allowed two singles over six innings and Robbie Baker and Ryan Middendorf combined for three perfect innings out of the bullpen as the Timber Rattlers rolled to an 8-0 Midwest League victory at Modern Woodmen Park.

A crowd of 4,984 watched as Cam Williams and Peyton Wilson collected the only two base hits Quad Cities mustered as it was shut out for just the third time in 97 games this season.

Williams followed a leadoff walk to Dillan Shrum in the third with a single to right, and Wilson became the last River Bandit to reach base when he singled with two outs in the sixth.

"We hit a couple of balls hard — their outfielders made a couple of plays — but they pitched it pretty well against us," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said.

Beyond the two singles and the walk drawn by Shrum, Luca Tresh was the only other River Bandit to reach base in the game.

An error allowed him to take first to open the fourth inning but a double play ended that inning, one of seven innings in a game in which Wisconsin pitchers faced the minimum.

Beck Way, making his first start for the Royals organization since being acquired in a July 27 trade with the Yankees, took the loss in his Quad Cities debut.

The 6-foot-4 right-hander followed a 1-2-3 first inning by working around two-out triples by the Rattlers’ Zavier Warren and Joe Gray Jr. during scoreless second and third innings.

Way, ranked as the No. 12 prospect in the Royals organization by MLB Pipeline, wasn’t as fortunate in the fourth when Wisconsin's Ashton McGee reached on a leadoff walk and advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Darrien Miller.

Ethan Murray and Warren followed by driving balls beyond the reach of Wilson in center, Murray bringing home the game’s first run with a double before Warren scored Murray with his second triple of the game.

Jose Acosta following with an RBI single that left Quad Cities in a 3-0 hole midway through the fourth inning.

"Way looked good the first few innings. His pitches were in the zone and he looked promising," Conrad said. "I think he got a little tired there at the end, but I think he’s going to be just fine."

Way, who struck out six batters over 4.2 batters, gave up two of his three walks in the fifth when Murray greeted reliever Rito Lugo with a two-run double to increase the Rattlers' lead to 5-0.

"They've hit the ball pretty well against us at times this season and they found some gaps tonight," Conrad said.

Murray's extra-base hit — his second second double of the game — was one of six Wisconsin counted among its 11 hits in the game, including a two-run double in the top of the seventh by Warren which extended the Timber Rattlers’ lead to 8-0.

Anthony Simonelli, pitching for Quad Cities for the first time since going on the injured list on June 20, quieted the Wisconsin bats over the final two innings.

The right-hander struck out two batters and gave up one hit in his return from a rehab stint in the Arizona Complex League.

“Simonelli gave us two really solid innings," Conrad said. "Coming off of the injured list and working to get back here, that’s what you hope to see. It was really an outing that he can build on, a good way to finish up the game."