GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — The offense that players and coaches of the Quad Cities River Bandits saw glimpses in batting practice and in spurts has been coming together against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Four runs in the top of the fourth inning put the Bandits on top for good and they held off a late charge to nab a 7-5 Midwest League victory on Thursday night in front of 1,612 spectators at Fox Cities Stadium.

In the opening three games of the six-game set, Quad Cities has scored at least seven runs. It scored six runs in the final three contests two weeks ago against Great Lakes, but went 1-2 in those matchups.

The other kicker?

Thursday marked the first time all year the Bandits gave up the opening run of he night and proceeded to win. Wisconsin jumped out to a 2-0 lead, the last run a solo shot off the bat of Eduardo Garcia.

Behind a two-run home run by Gavin Cross, his fifth of the season, Quad Cities began to rally in the fourth. Wisconsin tied the game in the fifth, but the Bandits answered yet again with a run in the seventh and two insurance scores in the ninth.

Despite the Timber Rattlers plating a run in the bottom half of the final frame, Bandits closer Luis Barroso shut the door on to nab his first save of the season.

Quad Cities' bullpen of Anthony Simonelli, Eric Cerantola, John McMillon and Barroso combined to give up just four hits in five innings on the mound with five strikeouts. Simonelli earned his second win of the season.

Cayden Wallace roped a pair of hits and drove in three runs for the Bandits' offense, who tallied 11 hits on the night. Javier Vaz ripped a pair of doubles and those two plus Cross all sit at double digit RBIs.