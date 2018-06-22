Hunter Hargrove added to the Quad-Cities River Bandits’ first-half championship hangover Friday night.
The Beloit clean-up hitter belted a two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to decide the Snappers’ 4-1 Midwest League win at Modern Woodmen Park.
The loss was the second straight for Quad-Cities to open the second half of the season, and like the rain-delayed 3-2 loss that preceded it on Thursday, the River Bandits found scoring runs to be a challenge.
Quad-Cities mustered just four hits and scored its lone run Friday in the seventh inning, tying the game at 1-1 to halt a string of 11 consecutive innings without a run dating to the fourth inning of Thursday’s loss to the Snappers.
"There just hasn’t been enough offense the last couple of games, and when you aren’t scoring runs, every little thing gets magnified," manager Mickey Storey said. "Not much offense, a two-out walk, a two-out homer, that’s the game."
The River Bandits' drought ended on a wild pitch that came during an inning that saw Quad-Cities miss an early opportunity to tie the score.
Adrian Tovalin reached on a walk to open the inning and advanced on a one-out single to left by Logan Mattix but got caught in a rundown between third and home after David Hensley singled.
Mattix and Hensley managed to get to third and second on the play, positioning Mattix to score when the Snappers’ Heath Bowers sent a wild pitch to the screen.
Quad-Cities reliever Yohan Ramirez allowed just one hit in three innings of work, but it proved costly.
Ramirez gave up a two-out walk to Austin Beck before Hargrove went to the opposite field for his fifth home run of the season, giving Beloit a lead it would add to with a run on a single in the ninth by Nick Allen.
"We needed to get more out of the seventh than we did," Storey said. "We get a couple there, who knows what happens. It’s a different deal."
The River Bandits erased a 1-0 lead Beloit took in the fourth inning off of Quad-Cities starter Jairo Solis.
Jack Meggs collected two of the four hits allowed by the River Bandits’ right-hander, including a run-scoring with two outs in the fourth which brought home Beck.
The Snappers hadn’t moved a baserunner beyond first until Beck singled with one out in the fourth and advanced to third on the first of two errant pickoff attempts by Solis.
After walking Hargrove and striking out Jordan Devencenzi, Meggs deposited an 0-2 pitch from Solis into left to put the Snappers on the board.
"Self-inflicted wound with the error on the pickoff play," Storey said. "It leads to a run, and in a tight game, those things all matter."
Quad-Cities' struggles offensively Friday started against Beloit starter Ivan Andueza.
The Venezuelan left-hander surrendered just two hits during his five-inning start, a first-inning single to Miguelangel Sierra and a leadoff double to Scott Schreiber in the fifth.
Sierra advanced when Bryan De La Cruz walked in the opening inning, but lineouts led to short-lived offensive threats in both the first and fifth innings for the River Bandits.