Bandits battle, but rally falls short

Too little, too late.
Beloit’s Ynmanol Marinez made certain of that.
His two-run double in the top of the eighth inning Thursday squelched a Quad Cities comeback and proved to be the difference as the River Bandits dropped a 7-5 High A Central League game at Modern Woodmen Park.
Marinez’s two-out hit into the corner in left came after Quad Cities had scored four in the bottom of the seventh to pull within 5-4, and it provided the Snappers with enough of a margin to withstand a River Bandits effort that extended to the final out.
Tucker Bradley’s third hit of the game, a two-out triple in the eighth inning, pulled Quad Cities within 7-5 in an inning that ended with the tying run on base.
After Tyler Gentry reached on a leadoff walk, the River Bandits brought the tying run to the plate with nobody out in the ninth as well before being denied an eighth come-from-behind victory during a 16-10 start to the season.
"We’re a close-knit group of guys and we never feel like we are out of a game," Bradley said. "We just came up a little short."
Quad Cities ended any thought of being shutout for the second time in three games in the seventh, getting to the Beloit bullpen for four runs.
That allowed the River Bandits to cut into the 5-0 lead the Snappers had taken in the sixth on a three-run home run by Troy Johnston, Beloit’s second multi-run homer in as many innings.
Quad Cities loaded the bases for the second time in the game to open the inning with Logan Porter doubling and coming around to break up the shutout when he scored on a wild pitch.
A single by Eric Cole, a fielder’s choice by Gentry and a towering triple by Vinnie Pasquantino off the top of the wall in center each brought runs home to cut the Beloit lead to 5-4.
"Any time a ball leaves Vinnie’s bat, you think it has a chance to get out of the park, but that’s the way this team battles," Bradley said.
Starting pitchers Grant Gambrell of the River Bandits and Zach King of the Snappers didn’t give either offense much to work with during the early innings.
Gambrell struck out six batters and surrendered only a pair of singles that died in the infield grass in front of first base into the fifth inning while King gave up only singles to Nick Loftin and Bradley into the fifth.
"Zach had all three of his pitches working and showed some good stuff. It was tough to get going against him," Bradley said.
Beloit’s Ricky Aracena reached on the second infield hit allowed by Gambrell to open the fifth.
He stole second and after Gambrell fielded a scorching liner off the bat of Nic Ready and Marinez flew out, Aracena scored when Dustin Skelton sent a home run ball over the fence in left.
The 2-0 lead stuck as King worked his way around a two-out double by Bradley and a walk to Loftin in his final inning, the fifth.
The Snappers’ southpaw had maneuvered out of a bases-loaded situation in the first, helped by an inning-ending double play.
"That first inning, bases loaded, nobody out and to come away empty, that set a tough tone," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.
"It took us a while to get the momentum back our way. It was good to see us battle the way we did, but it was a tough way to start."