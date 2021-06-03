Bandits battle, but rally falls short

Too little, too late.

Beloit’s Ynmanol Marinez made certain of that.

His two-run double in the top of the eighth inning Thursday squelched a Quad Cities comeback and proved to be the difference as the River Bandits dropped a 7-5 High A Central League game at Modern Woodmen Park.

Marinez’s two-out hit into the corner in left came after Quad Cities had scored four in the bottom of the seventh to pull within 5-4, and it provided the Snappers with enough of a margin to withstand a River Bandits effort that extended to the final out.

Tucker Bradley’s third hit of the game, a two-out triple in the eighth inning, pulled Quad Cities within 7-5 in an inning that ended with the tying run on base.

After Tyler Gentry reached on a leadoff walk, the River Bandits brought the tying run to the plate with nobody out in the ninth as well before being denied an eighth come-from-behind victory during a 16-10 start to the season.

"We’re a close-knit group of guys and we never feel like we are out of a game," Bradley said. "We just came up a little short."

Quad Cities ended any thought of being shutout for the second time in three games in the seventh, getting to the Beloit bullpen for four runs.