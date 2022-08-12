Bandits blanked by Kernels

It was all in the timing.

Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids each collected six hits Friday night, but the Kernels bunched three of theirs together to claim a 5-0 Midwest League win in front of a crowd of 4,877 at Modern Woodmen Park.

“They came up with the big hits when they had the chance and we didn’t and that was the difference,’’ River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. “It was about that simple tonight.’’

Quad Cities wasn’t without its chances before its four-game win streak ended.

While the River Bandits matched the Kernels’ six hits, Quad Cities stranded 10 runners on base in the game’s first five innings.

“There were opportunities. Their pitchers threw well, didn’t give us much to work with,’’ Conrad said.

Unable to capitalize on a walk and a base hit in each of the game’s first three innings, Quad Cities left the bases loaded in a scoreless fourth inning.

The River Bandits’ Enrique Valdez reached on a two-out single in the fourth. Peyton Wilson walked and Darryl Collins singled to fill the bases before Kernels reliever Tyler Palm got Herard Gonzalez to hit into an inning-ending groundout.

A collection of four Cedar Rapids pitchers combined to strike out eight batters and hand Quad Cities just its fourth shutout in 106 games this season.

Cedar Rapids scored the only runs it needed when it strung together three of its hits to open the top of the fourth inning.

Jake Rucker reached on a leadoff single and scored when Kyle Fedko drove a double into left.

The Kernels extended their lead to 2-0 when Seth Gray followed with a single to center.

A pair of wild pitchers by River Bandits starter Rylan Kaufman positioned Cedar Rapids to extend its lead an inning later.

Willie Joe Garry Jr. opened the inning with a single and advanced to second and then third on wild pitches before scoring a sacrifice fly by Rucker.

“Kaufman threw pretty well and gave us five innings,’’ Conrad said. “Three runs, usually that’s enough to keep you right in there but we didn’t get much going on offense.

River Bandits relievers Parker Harm and Delvin Capellan combined to keep Quad Cities in the game, throwing three innings of hitless, shutout baseball while recording seven of the 13 strikeouts recorded by Kernels hitters.

Cedar Rapids added a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning on a two-out single by Mikey Perez.

The Kernels’ Jeferson Morales opened the inning by reaching on a wild pitch after being struck out by Charlie Neuweiler.

Pat Winkel and Dylan Neuse reached on consecutive walks to load the bases before Garry grounded out to first. Dillan Shrum had time to tag first and threw home in time for Jack Alexander to tag Morales out at the plate.

But, Perez followed with a single to add to the Kernels’ lead.

Hunter McMahon was credited with the win on the mound for Cedar Rapids, working 3.1 hitless innings in relief while striking out three River Bandits and walking one.