Bandits blanked for second time this season

There was no late-inning rally Tuesday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.
Cedar Rapids handed Quad Cities just its second shutout loss during a 31-16 start to the season, edging the River Bandits 1-0 in a High-A Central League series opener at Modern Woodmen Park.
Pitchers dominated from the start as the teams traded three-hit games and neither gave up an extra-base hit as the Kernels managed to scratch across the game’s lone run in the top of the fourth inning.
"It’s just one of those things. When you play 120 games, you’re going to have a few like this," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.
The game was the fifth in seven match-ups between the River Bandits and Kernels this season to be decided by one run.
"That’s the way the game goes sometimes, too. They’ve pitched well against us and overall their starters have had a good year," Widger said.
"We’ve been swinging the bats well lately and every once in a while you’ll run into a game like this. We’ll get back at it tomorrow."
The River Bandits mustered more than one baserunner in an inning just once as Kernels starter Tyler Watson and reliever Tyler Palm allowed one hit through five innings.
Zach Featherstone earned the win in relief, recording an inning-opening strikeout after entering the game when an injury forced Palm off the mound with a 3-2 count to the leadoff batter in the sixth.
That came after Cedar Rapids pushed the game’s lone run across in the top of a fourth inning that opened when Wander Javier reached on a walk.
Quad Cities starter Noah Murdock completed 3.1 hitless innings when Jair Camargo struck out, but Javier advanced to second on a walk and then scored when DeShawn Keirsey Jr. drove a single into right center.
Another walk filled the bases with Kernels before Gabriel Maciel grounded into the first of two double plays turned by the River Bandits.
With Watson and Palm on the mound, Cedar Rapids didn’t give Quad Cities many opportunities as they allowed only a one-out single to John Rave in the third.
"Since coming back from Arizona (and a stint on the injured list), John has been having good at-bats for us," Widger said. "We have him in the eight-hole now, but he was a leadoff guy for me two years ago in Burlington (N.C.) so he’s a guy who can get things going."
Rave recorded two of Quad Cities’ three hits, singling in the eighth inning as well.
That was also the first inning the River Bandits were able to put a leadoff batter on base when Michael Massey reached on a walk.
Logan Porter followed by dropping a bunt in front of the plate, but Camargo, the Kernels’ catcher, rifled a throw to the shortstop, Javier, covering at second base to prevent Massey from advancing.
Rave followed with a single to center, positioning Porter and Rave to advance to third and second respectively when Tucker Bradley grounded out.
Kernels reliever Jordan Gore got Nick Loftin to ground out and followed by surrendering only a one-out walk to Vinnie Pasquantino in the ninth to earn his first save in four opportunities.