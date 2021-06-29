Bandits blanked for second time this season

There was no late-inning rally Tuesday night for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Cedar Rapids handed Quad Cities just its second shutout loss during a 31-16 start to the season, edging the River Bandits 1-0 in a High-A Central League series opener at Modern Woodmen Park.

Pitchers dominated from the start as the teams traded three-hit games and neither gave up an extra-base hit as the Kernels managed to scratch across the game’s lone run in the top of the fourth inning.

"It’s just one of those things. When you play 120 games, you’re going to have a few like this," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.

The game was the fifth in seven match-ups between the River Bandits and Kernels this season to be decided by one run.

"That’s the way the game goes sometimes, too. They’ve pitched well against us and overall their starters have had a good year," Widger said.

"We’ve been swinging the bats well lately and every once in a while you’ll run into a game like this. We’ll get back at it tomorrow."

The River Bandits mustered more than one baserunner in an inning just once as Kernels starter Tyler Watson and reliever Tyler Palm allowed one hit through five innings.