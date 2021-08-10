Bandits' blasts beat Beloit

Deep thinkers, these Quad Cities River Bandits.
Moving to 31 games over .500 with a 10-6 victory over Beloit at Modern Woodmen Park, Quad Cities continued to batter baseballs and punish opposing pitchers for their mistakes.
The River Bandits homered four times in a span of 10 batters Tuesday to move to 57-26 in the High-A Central League series opener.
"I think we go into each game with the thought of hitting the ball hard, and it was good to be able to barrel some up and get us a lead," said Tucker Bradley, who started and ended the long ball onslaught.
Bradley opened both the bottom of the third and fourth innings with homers.
His third-inning blast that slipped over the fence in left center was the first of three homers Quad Cities would club in the deciding six-run inning.
After singles by Maikel Garcia and Nathan Eaton and a walk drawn by Michael Massey, Logan Porter connected on the third grand slam among the River Bandits’ collection of 113 home runs in 83 games this season.
Porter’s 12th homer of the year left the park over the right field fence, and when Eric Cole followed it with a solo shot to left, Quad Cities led 6-1 and ended the start for Snappers starter Zach King.
"Everybody on this team is capable of driving the ball out of the park," Bradley said. "And Porter, his big knock breaks the game open a bit."
Reliever Remey Reed ended the inning with a strikeout, but after Beloit had pulled within 6-4, Bradley opened the River Bandits’ half of the fourth with a homer to right.
"Long balls are always good, and they are even better when they come from different people in the lineup," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.
"You look at home run totals and we have four or five guys now with 10 or more. Up and down the lineup at any point in the game you feel like you have a chance to score some runs."
Garcia extended the Quad Cities lead to 9-4 in the fifth when he drove a run in with a two-out single.
Massey scored the River Bandits’ final run in the bottom of the eighth, doubling into left against a defense which had shifted to the right side of the field and then scoring when Porter reached on an error with the bases loaded.
Garcia, the River Bandits’ leadoff hitter, finished with four hits, an effort Bradley complemented with two homers and a double from the ninth spot on the lineup card.
It was all part of a 14-hit effort by Quad Cities off of a collection of three Beloit pitchers.
The River Bandits moved to 8-0 in games in which they have hit at least four home runs this season.
Bradley’s first homer erased a 1-0 lead Beloit had taken in the top of third when Connor Scott scored after Will Banfield was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Scott had walked with two outs to begin the Snappers’ early opportunity.
By the time Beloit scored again, Quad Cities had opened a 6-1 lead.
The Snappers trimmed three runs off that margin in the top of the fourth, starting with a leadoff homer by Thomas Jones.
The first of two run-scoring triples by Ynmanol Marinez and an RBI groundout by Ricky Aracena temporarily pulled Beloit within a 6-4 score before Quad Cities scored the game's next three runs.
"Beloit swings the bats pretty well. You have to keep your foot on the pedal when you’re going out there against those guys," Bradley said.
Quad Cities pitchers Charlie Neuweiler, Mitch Ellis and Garrett Davila combined on the seven-hit victory. Ellis was credited with his sixth win in seven decisions, allowing one run on two hits over three innings.
"All of those guys threw well at times. The only thing of concern is getting that leadoff guy on after we had scored the prior inning," Widger said. "It’s not a lack of effort, but we want to see them get on and get off the mound and give the bats a chance to go back to work."