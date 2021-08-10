Bandits' blasts beat Beloit

Reliever Remey Reed ended the inning with a strikeout, but after Beloit had pulled within 6-4, Bradley opened the River Bandits’ half of the fourth with a homer to right.

"Long balls are always good, and they are even better when they come from different people in the lineup," Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.

"You look at home run totals and we have four or five guys now with 10 or more. Up and down the lineup at any point in the game you feel like you have a chance to score some runs."

Garcia extended the Quad Cities lead to 9-4 in the fifth when he drove a run in with a two-out single.

Massey scored the River Bandits’ final run in the bottom of the eighth, doubling into left against a defense which had shifted to the right side of the field and then scoring when Porter reached on an error with the bases loaded.

Garcia, the River Bandits’ leadoff hitter, finished with four hits, an effort Bradley complemented with two homers and a double from the ninth spot on the lineup card.

It was all part of a 14-hit effort by Quad Cities off of a collection of three Beloit pitchers.

The River Bandits moved to 8-0 in games in which they have hit at least four home runs this season.