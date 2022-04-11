Bandits blend new, old as home season begins

From pitch clocks to pork tenderloins, baseball isn’t the same old game this season at Modern Woodmen Park.

The Quad Cities River Bandits play the first of their 66 Midwest League home games Tuesday, opening a six-game homestand with a 6:30 p.m. match-up against Cedar Rapids.

“There’s always something new and different, but the emphasis on affordable family fun, that never changes,’’ River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly said.

More than 180,000 people attended River Bandits games a year ago and this season, fans can expect the return of some opportunities that were curtailed a year ago because of COVID-related restrictions.

Quad Cities players will be signing autographs prior to Sunday home games and following those games kids will again be allowed to run the bases.

“Those are things fans missed the past couple of years and we’re looking forward to bringing them back,’’ Kubly said. “We anticipate the players being able to get out in the community more, which is good for everybody. Things are getting back to normal.’’

Since the River Bandits celebrated winning a league championship in 2021 in their first season as a Kansas City Royals affiliate, Davenport’s riverfront ballpark has undergone a $2.5 million makeover.

The suite level has been redone, its drop ceiling removed.

Now, sunlight shines brightly through full windows that had been partially covered since a 2003 renovation. The original ironwork and wooden roof from when the facility was built in 1931 has also been exposed.

A new HVAC system has been installed, allowing guests to control the temperature in each suite.

The River Bandits have also redone what was previously a sports lounge on the concourse level directly behind home plate, providing fans with an all-inclusive club area where a ticket to the game will provide a premium box seat as well as unlimited food and beverage.

The majority of the offseason construction work won’t be seen by fans, however.

Designed to meet new professional baseball standards, expanded and renovated clubhouses for home and visiting teams have been completed.

New batting cages and strength, conditioning and training areas are expected to be finished before the River Bandits’ second home series begins on April 26.

While those areas will facilitate the team’s development responsibilities with the Royals, Kubly hopes fans will see and experience a difference in the stadium’s concessions operations.

After being outsourced for a number of years, the River Bandits will run their own food and beverage operations this season.

“It’s an area where we have heard a lot from our fans about and beyond making sure that the hot dogs and brats are hot and the beverages are cold, the hope is that we can shorten lines and create some efficiency,’’ Kubly said.

All of the ballpark staples will return and for the first time a pork tenderloin has been added to the concessions offerings at Modern Woodmen Park.

“We’re located in Iowa, in the Midwest. It only makes sense that we’re offering a pork tenderloin,’’ Kubly said. “We feel like it is something fans will enjoy.’’

The River Bandits will also open the season with a promotional lineup that includes giveaways at the majority of home games – everything from t-shirts on Tuesdays and pint glasses on Thursdays – to its new weekly Copa la Diversion night on Wednesday and fireworks following each Friday game.

The team store at Modern Woodmen Park is also fully stocked, including Copa gear and new River Bandits road caps which include a star highlighting the Quad Cities on maps of Iowa and Illinois as well as the team’s logo.

Kubly said Quad Cities has had to change the way it orders items for its giveaways and its team store, a byproduct of supply-chain issues.

“We noticed delays a year ago and to avoid that, our orders for the current season were placed last fall instead of around the start of the new year,’’ Kubly said.

On the field during games, fans will notice three significant changes.

The most visible is the installation of two pitch clocks, one behind home plate and the second to the right of the batter’s eye in center field.

In an experimental rule designed to “create a crisp pace of play,’’ according to Major League Baseball, pitchers now have 14 seconds to throw a pitch when no runners are on base and 18 seconds when there is a runner on base.

Pitchers are allowed to step off to reset the clock or attempt a pickoff twice during an at-bat. If it happens a third time without an out being recorded, all baserunners will move up one base.

The clocks were tested at other levels of the minors in 2021 and according to MLB, game times were reduced on average by 20 minutes.

The other visible change is in the size of the bases. Safety concerns have led to first, second and third base to all be increased from 15 square inches to 18.

The third change essentially eliminates defensive shifts from the game, requiring that at least four players have their feet on the infield at all times with two on each side of second base.

