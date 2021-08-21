Bandits' Block rolls with the flow

There is a steadiness to A.J. Block’s game that Quad Cities River Bandits manager Chris Widger appreciates.
“Pretty much every start, he’s given us five, six innings of work and when you can get that consistency out of a starter, it’s an important thing," Widger said.
Block has worked at least five innings in seven of his last 10 starts for the River Bandits, a string of success that dates to late June about a month after he was promoted by the Royals from Low-A Charleston (S.C.) to their High-A Quad Cities club.
The 6-foot-5 left hander has allowed more than two runs just four times during that string of starts, earning all three of his victories during that stretch.
Block is competing in his first season as a professional.
He signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent shortly after the five-round 2020 draft ended.
“I came into this season with no expectations, just trying to compete the best I can every single day," Block said. “The way things worked out, I really didn’t have anything to go on coming into this year so I’m pretty much just rolling with the flow."
Block said he isn’t concerning himself with statistics, preferring to focus on each outing as its own entity and learning from one start to the next.
Both in-game performance and the work he puts in during his bullpen session between starts have become valuable opportunities for the Bellevue, Wash., native.
He welcomes the feedback he is receiving from pitching coach Steve Luebber and from other members of the River Bandits pitching staff.
Block believes one of the reasons Quad Cities has had the level of success it has had in building a double-digit lead in the team standings in the High A Central League West Division has been the way this team has worked together.
“These guys demonstrate every day that we’re in it together,’’ Block said.
Whenever a River Bandits pitcher is throwing a bullpen session, everyone else on the pitching staff typically has eyes on their teammate.
Once the session is over, teammates are offering teammates reviews and suggestions, all with an objective on helping each other improve.
“It’s an organizational thing, and it really seems to be beneficial," Block said. “We’re asking each other questions, discussing how we go about things and it’s something I think everyone on the team is learning from."
The group is also learning from Luebber, now in his 16th season working for the Royals organization.
“He has so much knowledge and I always find myself trying to pick his brain to soak up everything I can," Block said. "If he’s watching me work in the pen and not saying anything over a period of time, I always find myself wondering what he’s thinking and then I go find out."
Block has given Luebber and the rest of the River Bandits staff plenty of chances to watch him work.
He is second on the team with 60.2 innings on the mound this season, allowing 56 hits while building a 3-3 record and 4.30 ERA. In 14 games with the River Bandits, his 77 strikeouts trail only the 111 recorded by league-leading Anthony Veneziano and the 98 batters retired by Will Klein.
Block’s effort comes as he adjusts to the professional game.
He now finds himself facing batters for a third, fourth or fifth game, something uncommon at the collegiate level where teams would typically play one weekend series against an opponent.
“When you’re facing a batter nine times, you can’t always come out and go fastball up and in to a batter from one at-bat to the next," Block said. "You find yourself playing that constant chess game. He adjusts. You adjust. That’s definitely been a new and interesting challenge."
But it has been a welcomed challenge.
“The biggest thing I’ve learned this year is that I want to do this for as long as I can," Block said. “Playing professional baseball is something I’ve always wanted to do. Now doing it, it’s been great, everything that I hoped it would be."
While he signed with the Royals a year ago as undrafted free agent after the draft had been trimmed from 40 to five rounds, Block was drafted twice previously before choosing to compete at Washington State through his senior season.
He was drafted in the 39th round by the Cubs in 2016 following his senior season at Newport High School in Bellevue, Wash., and was chosen by the Tigers in 2019 following his junior year in the Pac-12.
Block opted to return to Washington State, tying for second in the Pac-12 in strikeouts during a shortened 2020 season but as significantly working with Cougars pitching coach Anthony Claggett to prepare himself for the next level.
“When I went to the Royals camp in November, it was a true test to see how much coach Claggett had prepared me and everything we spent time on helped me be ready," Block said.
“It made a difference when I got to camp, just being able to go in there and compete and be comfortable as one of the new guys."
Block has continued to find himself in his comfort zone every day with the River Bandits.
“This has been the perfect place for me to be in my first year, a great place to learn," he said.