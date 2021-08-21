Bandits' Block rolls with the flow

Both in-game performance and the work he puts in during his bullpen session between starts have become valuable opportunities for the Bellevue, Wash., native.

He welcomes the feedback he is receiving from pitching coach Steve Luebber and from other members of the River Bandits pitching staff.

Block believes one of the reasons Quad Cities has had the level of success it has had in building a double-digit lead in the team standings in the High A Central League West Division has been the way this team has worked together.

“These guys demonstrate every day that we’re in it together,’’ Block said.

Whenever a River Bandits pitcher is throwing a bullpen session, everyone else on the pitching staff typically has eyes on their teammate.

Once the session is over, teammates are offering teammates reviews and suggestions, all with an objective on helping each other improve.

“It’s an organizational thing, and it really seems to be beneficial," Block said. “We’re asking each other questions, discussing how we go about things and it’s something I think everyone on the team is learning from."

The group is also learning from Luebber, now in his 16th season working for the Royals organization.