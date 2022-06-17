Bandits blow out ends on an up note

Parker Bates ended a long, strange night at the ballpark for the Quad Cities River Bandits with a tip of the cap and a two-run homer Friday.

With a bullpen knocked around twice in the last three days by South Bend, Bates was brought in from left field with one out in the top of the ninth inning.

The sixth Quad Cities pitcher of the game, Bates gave up a sacrifice fly, hit a batter and acknowledged an ovation from the crowd of 5,350 at Modern Woodmen Park with a tip of the cap following an inning-ending fly out.

The second hitter of the bottom half of the inning, Bates followed a leadoff double by Juan Carlos Negret by depositing his third home run of the season over the fence in right to complete the River Bandits scoring in a 14-7 Midwest League loss.

"We had to use Parker at the end, but what a way to end it," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. "Get the final outs, get introduced as a pitcher as you step in to bat and hit a homer. That was pretty awesome."

Conrad had a few other words to describe what preceded Bates’ finishing touch.

"There was some good, some bad, some ugly," Conrad said. "The guys continued to fight. I’ll say that. They don’t give up, but we’ve got some work to do."

The River Bandits out-hit the Cubs, 11-10, but South Bend scored more runs than it had hits in each of the three innings it scored multiple runs.

South Bend scored five runs on three hits in the second inning, added three runs on a pair of hits in the third and tacked on five more runs on two hits in the eighth to open a 14-5 lead.

Eight walks, three hit batters and three Quad Cities errors extended innings that left the River Bandits fighting an uphill battle as South Bend piled up a double-digit run total for the second time in three games.

South Bend’s eight early runs helped Jordan Wicks, the Chicago Cubs first-round draft pick in 2021, earn his first professional victory.

Wicks, a 6-foot-3 left-hander who was 0-3 over 15 previous starts since being drafted out of Kansas State, scattered six hits over five innings in third start of the season against Quad Cities.

He struck out six batters and did not give up a walk Friday but did give up the first of the River Bandits’ three homers, a two-run shot by Negret in the second inning.

Morgan McCullough cut into an 8-2 deficit with a solo shot in the seventh before Bates homered in the ninth.

Saul Garza brought home a pair of runs with a two-out double off the wall in left in the eighth inning, part of an attack which saw Diego Hernandez extend his streak of reaching base safely to 26 games with a third-inning single.

The River Bandits picked solid relief efforts from Harrison Beethe, who bounced back from a rugged outing Wednesday to pitch two shutout innings, and from Ruben Ramirez, who took an errant throw of the chin but stayed in the game in the eighth and ninth innings.

"Beethe was terrific, I’m proud of the way he bounced back, and we saw the kind of toughness Ramirez has to stay in there when we needed him," Conrad said.

Zach Haake took the loss on the mound for Quad Cities.

A part of the River Bandits rotation during the team’s 2021 league championship season, Haake was expected to make an abbreviated rehab start for Quad Cities on Friday as he works his way back to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Haake threw strikes, 32 among his 49 pitches, but struggled to collect outs as he worked just one into the second inning.

He gave up three hits and walked a pair of batters, but did not strike out any of the 10 batters he faced while giving up a pair of earned runs among five the Cubs scored in the second inning.

"It’s good to have him back out there. He’s working to get the feel back, but it’s good for him to get his feet wet," Conrad said. "I had him in ’19, and I’ll keep him here as long as I can. He’s a great guy to have around the clubhouse and it’s good to see him back to work."

