MIDWEST LEAGUE

Bandits blow seven-run lead, drop fourth straight

The new logo on Quad Cities River Bandits road caps for 2022 features the outline of the states of Iowa and Illinois and highlights the location of the Quad Cities with a star.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A seven-run lead in the seventh inning wasn't enough Tuesday for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Wisconsin scored eight unanswered runs to walk off with a 10-9 win over Quad Cities in a Midwest League matinee at Neuroscience Group Field, handing the River Bandits their fourth consecutive loss.

The Timber Rattlers' rally began with a seventh-inning grand slam by Wes Clarke and ended when Zavier Warren scored on a wild pitch in bottom of the ninth inning.

A two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning by Sal Frelick pulled Wisconsin within 9-8, a margin that didn't last against reliever Kasey Kalich.

Clarke drew a leadoff walk to open the bottom of the ninth and pinch runner Yeison Coca advanced to third following a double to center by Warren.

Coca tied the game when he scored as Tristan Peters reached base and Warren took to third following a fielding error by Herard Gonzalez.

Ernesto Martinez was intentionally walked to load the bases before Antonio Pinero looked at strike three for the first out of the inning.

Two pitches later, a wild pitch alllowed Warren to score the game-winning run.

The walk-off win came after the River Bandits' Dillan Shrum was stranded on base following a two-out double in the top half of the ninth, the last of a dozen hits by Quad Cities in the game.

Every batter in the River Bandits lineup contributed at least one hit as Quad Cities (4-7) built a 7-2 lead midway through the third inning.

Back-to-back doubles by Gonzalez and Luca Tresh drove home runs during a three-run first inning, Tyler Tolbert had a run-scoring single in a two-run second and Kale Emshoff belted a two-run homer in the the top of the third.

Quad Cities' final two runs preceded the start of the Wisconsin comeback in the seventh, crossing on a triple by Rubendy Jaquez in the top half of the inning.

