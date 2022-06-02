Bandits blow six-run lead in ninth

There was a power surge Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park, but for the Quad Cities River Bandits it didn’t matter.

Beloit scored eight runs in the top of the ninth inning to overcome a six-run deficit in the Midwest League game and stun Quad Cities, 13-11.

The River Bandits entered the final inning with a seemingly comfortable 11-5 lead but by the time Will Banfield drove home two runs and Bennett Hostetler plated a third, things were getting uncomfortable.

The first 11 of 12 batters to come to the plate in the inning for the Sky Carp reached base as relievers Chase Wallace and Anderson Paulino gave up nine hits including seven singles before the final out was recorded.

Kyler Costello greeted Paulino with a run-scoring single that was followed by a two-run double by Cody Morissette tied the game at 11-11.

Victor Mesa Jr. then drove home the game-deciding runs with a two-run single up the middle.

The collapse wasn't the biggest of the season for Quad Cities, which blew a seven-run lead at Wisconsin on April 20.

The River Bandits clubbed a season-high 19 hits, a total matched by the Sky Carp with their big ninth inning.

Quad Cities brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth after Tyler Tolbert collected fourth base hit of the game and Diego Hernandez followed with his third with one out.

Beloit’s Chandler Jozwiak ended the game with a pair of fly outs to hand the River Bandits their fourth straight loss including three straight to open the series against the Sky Carp.

Extra-base hits were plentiful for both teams, with Beloit recording six and Quad Cities recording eight including a season high six doubles and two home runs.

Dillan Shrum hit the last for Quad Cities, a two-run blast to left that left the bat at 108 miles per hour and gave the River Bandits a 9-5 lead through six innings.

His sixth homer of the season followed a leadoff double by Gonzalez and came after the Sky Carp had pulled within 7-5 with a two-run sixth inning of their own in a back-and-forth battle between two teams holding up the bottom end of the West Division standings.

The River Bandits put up a crooked number of their own earlier in the game.

A four-run fourth inning by Quad Cities broke a 3-3 tie and chased Beloit starter Dax Fulton from the game.

A leadoff homer by Morgan McCullough added to the collection of 11 hits the River Bandits piled up during a four-inning start by the 6-foot-7 left-hander, a second-round pick of the Marlins in 2020.

Kale Emshoff drove home his second and third runs of the game with a two-run double and scored when Burle Dixon followed with a double to right.

Quad Cities starter Noah Cameron scattered five hits over a four-inning start, giving up three runs on two-out hits while striking out five batters in a walk-free outing.

The Sky Carp took a 1-0 lead on a Banfield double in the first inning, pulled within 3-2 on a Mesa double in the third and then tied the game at 3-3 when Castillo brought a run home with a single in the top of the fourth.

Beloit rallied after the River Bandits had built a 3-1 lead after two innings.

Tolbert opened the bottom of the first with a single and with the hit and run on, he scored when Hernandez doubled.

Following a sacrifice bunt by Gonzalez, Hernandez came home on a single to center by Emshoff to give Quad Cities a 2-1 lead.

Gonzalez drove home the River Bandits’ third run an inning later with an single to right.

