Bandits' Bradley embraces the daily grind

With each swing of the bat, Tucker Bradley is more convinced than ever he made the right decision.
The Quad Cities River Bandits outfielder signed with the Kansas City Royals organization a year ago as an undrafted free agent, choosing to forgo his final year of eligibility at Georgia and embark on his new career.
“I really didn’t know what to expect, but I did know I felt ready to compete, to give it everything I had,’’ Bradley said.
Still, when the final pick had been made in baseball’s unique five-round 2020 draft, there was some uncertainty.
Bradley didn’t know for sure what the future held.
Prior to the draft, he knew there was some interest and his conversations had included talking with Royals personnel.
“Still, I didn’t know at the end of the day how it would all play out,’’ Bradley said. “It was a different situation.’’
After going undrafted, Bradley woke up the next day thinking he would likely return to college.
“I was set on going back to Georgia,’’ Bradley said.
By the end of the day, those plans had changed.
Discussions with Kansas City assistant general manager for amateur scouting Lonnie Goldberg and the Royals’ area scout whose territory includes Georgia, Will Howard, convinced Bradley that he had an opportunity in the Kansas City organization.
While Bradley enjoyed the opportunity to compete for his home state university – he’s a native of Chickamauga, Ga. – he found a fresh start to be appealing as well.
Bradley had missed all but three of the Bulldogs’ games in 2019 after suffering a torn labrum while diving for a ball during an early-season game against Dayton.
He returned in 2020, batting .397 with six home runs and filling the role of the closer on the mound for Georgia before an abbreviated season ended after 18 games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That adds not only a little motivation, but also some appreciation as Bradley works through his first season in professional baseball.
“It’s been exciting to get back on the field and compete every day and to be doing that as part of a team that has been as good as this team has been this season, it feels great,’’ Bradley said.
“I’m working with great teammates and there is a real winning culture that makes it fun to come to work every day.’’
Bradley has contributed to the River Bandits’ team success since joining Quad Cities on May 20 after beginning the season with Columbia in the Low A East League.
He hit .348 over eight games for the Fireflies before being promoted the High A Central League, where Bradley has hit .326 through 27 games.
He has collected five doubles, four triples and two home runs while driving home 18 runs since joining Quad Cities. Two of the triples, one of the home runs and six RBI have come during the River Bandits' ongoing series at Beloit.
“I feel good with the way things have started. I know there are 80 more games out there and I’m sure there will be some ups and downs. That’s baseball,’’ Bradley said.
“My goal is to deal with it. I’ve never had statistical goals or anything like that. My goal every day is to play as hard as I can.’’
After missing nearly two seasons – one because of injury and the most recent because of the coronavirus pandemic – Bradley simply appreciates the opportunity.
“I don’t take it for granted. I just try to make the best of every chance I get,’’ he said.
That includes adjusting to the consistency in the pitching he now faces on a regular basis.
“Every pitcher I see now is like going up against a Friday night guy in college,’’ Bradley said. “It’s like seeing everybody’s best but instead of once a week, it’s the four, five days a week you’re in the lineup.’’
Bradley welcomes the challenge.
“There are going to be good weeks, average weeks and not-so-average weeks,’’ Bradley said. “You have to work through it all, stay steady and keep competing. That is the one thing that can never change, just keep working hard.’’