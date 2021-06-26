Bandits' Bradley embraces the daily grind

He has collected five doubles, four triples and two home runs while driving home 18 runs since joining Quad Cities. Two of the triples, one of the home runs and six RBI have come during the River Bandits' ongoing series at Beloit.

“I feel good with the way things have started. I know there are 80 more games out there and I’m sure there will be some ups and downs. That’s baseball,’’ Bradley said.

“My goal is to deal with it. I’ve never had statistical goals or anything like that. My goal every day is to play as hard as I can.’’

After missing nearly two seasons – one because of injury and the most recent because of the coronavirus pandemic – Bradley simply appreciates the opportunity.

“I don’t take it for granted. I just try to make the best of every chance I get,’’ he said.

That includes adjusting to the consistency in the pitching he now faces on a regular basis.

“Every pitcher I see now is like going up against a Friday night guy in college,’’ Bradley said. “It’s like seeing everybody’s best but instead of once a week, it’s the four, five days a week you’re in the lineup.’’

Bradley welcomes the challenge.

“There are going to be good weeks, average weeks and not-so-average weeks,’’ Bradley said. “You have to work through it all, stay steady and keep competing. That is the one thing that can never change, just keep working hard.’’

