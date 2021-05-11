Bandits break out the bats in home opener

After largely sitting empty for the past 20 months, the basepaths at Modern Woodmen Park got a workout Tuesday.
The Quad Cities River Bandits made certain of that.
Quad Cities took extra bases on six of its 10 hits and piled up a season-high dozen runs while treating a crowd of 2,061 at the High-A Central League home opener to a 12-5 victory over Cedar Rapids.
The win was the fourth straight for the River Bandits following an 0-2 start to the season, a string of victories which has seen Quad Cities average 8.6 runs per game.
"The guys are swinging it well. We’re a close group, all working together and we pick each other up," said catcher William Hancock, who doubled and tripled while driving in three runs with a 2-for-3 game at the plate.
"It’s been a team effort."
The River Bandits collected hits in seven lineup spots, reflective of the potential manager Chris Widger sees in his team.
"One through nine, we feel like we have good, competitive hitters and while we know there will be tough nights when an opposing pitcher might be on, we have confidence in the abilities of our guys," Widger said.
Quad Cities broke a 4-4 tie with a four-run sixth inning and added four more in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The River Bandits pulled ahead to stay when Nathan Eaton followed a walk to Seuly Matis and a single by Vinnie Pasquantino by driving a two-run double to right.
After Tyler Gentry walked, Hancock followed by ripping a triple into the gap in right center to bring two additional runs across the plate.
As it turned out, eight wasn’t enough as Quad Cities added four additional runs in the eighth.
A sacrifice fly by Hancock brought the first run across with a run-scoring single by John Rave and a two-run Michael Massey single following to extend the Bandits’ lead to 12-4.
"After those first two games that we lost, we talked about how our pitchers were doing their job, that we had good hitters and we had to back them up," Hancock said. "We’ve been doing that since."
Quad Cities had to rally after the Kernels’ Seth Gray erased the 4-2 lead the River Bandits had built through four innings with one swing of the bat in the top of the fifth.
Gray greeted Quad Cities reliever Will Klein with a two-out, two-run home run to right.
The third of four baseballs to leave Modern Woodmen Park came after the River Bandits had fought their way back from an early 2-0 deficit.
Quad Cities starter Angel Zerpa surrendered only four hits through 4.2 innings of work, but Cedar Rapids bunched three of them together to open the second inning.
A run-scoring single by Wander Javier and the first of Gabe Snyder’s two home runs gave the Kernels a short-lived two-run lead.
The River Bandits opened the bottom of the third with back-to-back doubles by Eric Cole and Hancock to get on the board, then tied the game when Nick Loftin drove a triple off the fence in right.
A passed ball brought Loftin home and gave Quad Cities its first lead of the game.
Pasquantino extended the lead to 4-2, opening the River Bandits’ half of the fourth with his third home run of the season.
Zerpa gave up the only walk he allowed while putting together his second straight seven-strikeout start with one out in the fifth, positioning Gray to tie the game.
"I had Zerpa in 2019 in Burlington (N.C. at the short-season level), and we knew what to expect," Widger said. "He’s aggressive with the fastball. … The pitch count caught up with him. He wanted one more batter, but we just couldn’t."