Bandits break out the bats in home opener

The River Bandits pulled ahead to stay when Nathan Eaton followed a walk to Seuly Matis and a single by Vinnie Pasquantino by driving a two-run double to right.

After Tyler Gentry walked, Hancock followed by ripping a triple into the gap in right center to bring two additional runs across the plate.

As it turned out, eight wasn’t enough as Quad Cities added four additional runs in the eighth.

A sacrifice fly by Hancock brought the first run across with a run-scoring single by John Rave and a two-run Michael Massey single following to extend the Bandits’ lead to 12-4.

"After those first two games that we lost, we talked about how our pitchers were doing their job, that we had good hitters and we had to back them up," Hancock said. "We’ve been doing that since."

Quad Cities had to rally after the Kernels’ Seth Gray erased the 4-2 lead the River Bandits had built through four innings with one swing of the bat in the top of the fifth.

Gray greeted Quad Cities reliever Will Klein with a two-out, two-run home run to right.

The third of four baseballs to leave Modern Woodmen Park came after the River Bandits had fought their way back from an early 2-0 deficit.