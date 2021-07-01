Bandits break out the bats, rout Kernels

All season long, Quad Cities manager Chris Widger has been waiting for his team to hit up to its potential.

Thursday, he saw a glimpse of that.

The River Bandits pounded out 15 hits, scored multiple runs four innings and rolled to a 12-3 High-A Central League victory over Cedar Rapids at Modern Woodmen Park.

“That’s what we’ve been hoping to see," Widger said. “We have a lot of confidence in this team, one through 13. Any nine guys we put out there, we have confidence in them and what we believed they could do, it’s finally happening."

Jimmy Govern and Jake Means, with three hits apiece, led a collection of five River Bandits to record multiple hits.

"It’s not going to be like that every night, but that’s baseball," Govern said. "The coaches, when they work with us, they help us make the adjustments we need to make to go out and have games like this. We had a lot of good at-bats. Everybody had a hand in it."

The River Bandits led 7-3 at the stretch before pushing two runs across in the seventh and adding five more in the eighth.