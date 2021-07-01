Bandits break out the bats, rout Kernels

All season long, Quad Cities manager Chris Widger has been waiting for his team to hit up to its potential.
Thursday, he saw a glimpse of that.
The River Bandits pounded out 15 hits, scored multiple runs four innings and rolled to a 12-3 High-A Central League victory over Cedar Rapids at Modern Woodmen Park.
“That’s what we’ve been hoping to see," Widger said. “We have a lot of confidence in this team, one through 13. Any nine guys we put out there, we have confidence in them and what we believed they could do, it’s finally happening."
Jimmy Govern and Jake Means, with three hits apiece, led a collection of five River Bandits to record multiple hits.
"It’s not going to be like that every night, but that’s baseball," Govern said. "The coaches, when they work with us, they help us make the adjustments we need to make to go out and have games like this. We had a lot of good at-bats. Everybody had a hand in it."
The River Bandits led 7-3 at the stretch before pushing two runs across in the seventh and adding five more in the eighth.
That came after Quad Cities scored five of its runs and collected six of its 15 hits in the second and third innings to forge a 5-0 lead that lasted.
Govern, who totaled a career-high five RBIs, gave the River Bandits the lead, following two-out singles by Means and Logan Porter with a towering three-run home run to left.
"I got the count to 2-0 and he left a fastball up and I was able to put a good swing on it," Govern said. "It felt good to be able to go out and kick start the offense like that."
The infielder’s fourth homer of the season was one of three extra-base hits among a collection of six hits allowed over a three-inning start by the Kernels’ Cody Laweryson.
"Jimmy’s been batting .280 to .300 all season and we try to get him in as much as we can," Widger said. "He’s not in the lineup every day, but he’s making the most of his opportunities, and that’s what you hope to see."
A one-out double by Vinnie Pasquantino set things up for Quad Cities to add to its lead in the third inning.
Tyler Gentry followed with a single that moved Pasquantino to third, allowing him to score on a sacrifice fly by Michael Massey.
Jake Means followed by driving a triple off the wall in right center, bringing Gentry home with the River Bandits’ fifth run.
The Kernels began to chip away at the Quad Cities lead with a single run in the fourth on a two-out double to the gap in right center by Michael Helman.
Cedar Rapids pulled within 5-2 in the top of the seventh when Gabriel Maciel walked and eventually came around to score when Max Smith grounded into a double play.
Quad Cities, which did not score after loading the bases in the third inning, didn’t let a second opportunity go to waste.
That came in the bottom of the seventh inning when Eric Cole’s two-out single started things off.
After an infield single by Massey and a walk to Means, Porter drove a two-run single into left to give the River Bandits a 7-2 cushion.
Quad Cities added five more runs in the eighth, an inning in which, for the second straight game, Cedar Rapids opted to pitch position players.
After Helman hit his second RBI double of the game for the Kernels in the top half of the inning, Cole hit a run-scoring single for the River Bandits to score Jeison Guzman, who had reached on a two-out double to right.
Means followed with a two-run double before Govern followed with a two-run single.
River Bandits pitchers Anthony Veneziano, Yohanse Morel and Will Klein limited Cedar Rapids to five hits, striking out 14 batters.
"They did a nice job. We’d like to see a little more efficiency, but they work around some situations," Widger said.