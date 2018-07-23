The Quad-Cities River Bandits broke out of a disturbing trend during Monday afternoon's contest against West Michigan.
After coming into the game 0-for-32 with the bases loaded in a recent stretch, the Bandits took advantage of their chances this time against the Whitecaps, which helped lead to an eventual 7-4 victory in front of 2,501 fans at Modern Woodmen Park.
Quad-Cities got down 3-0 by the bottom of the third inning but managed to finally string together some hits against West Michigan starter Wilkel Hernandez. Logan Mattix, Miguelangel Sierra and Seth Beer all singled for the hosts to open the inning and set up the bases-loaded scenario in which the Bandits have struggled mightily this season.
The River Bandits have a batting average of just .168 with the sacks full this season, including going 0-for-3 with the bases loaded in a loss on Sunday. But No. 3 hitter David Hensley helped break the ice by blooping an RBI single into shallow right-field to chase home Mattix and cut the visitors' lead to 3-1.
"I was just trying to go up there and have a good at-bat," Hensely said. "It was a little flare over the first baseman's head but sometimes that's what it takes to break out of, what is it? ... like an 0-for-30 streak. But it helped get some things going."
The hit started a rally that eventually saw six runs score in the inning, although Quad-Cities did not have to swing its bats to drive in runs.
Following Hensley, Chandler Taylor, Michael Papierski and Scott Schreiber all drove in runs by inducing a walk off Hernandez and Whitecaps reliever Oswaldo Castillo. Jonathan Lacroix picked up probably his most painful RBI of the season by getting drilled by a pitch in the right leg with the bases still loaded.
Mattix, batting for the second time in the inning, knocked in the final run of the frame with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-3.
"It was quite a drought," Bandits manager Mickey Storey said of the missed chances with the bases loaded. "We knew once we scored, it would open the floodgates and that's what happened. We got the bloop single and a couple of other walks and we are not going to be picky about how we do it. We would have loved to see a gap hit or a grand slam but just cashing those guys in when we are supposed to was the difference."
Storey added his team probably just needed to show a little more patience when the bases were full.
"We presented it (the drought) to the players and talked about getting better quality at-bats in those situations," Storey said. "The key was being patient and making good selections on pitches to hit and the guys did that."
The Bandits got their final run in the fourth inning when Beer scored on a wild pitch, then turned things over to the pitching staff.
Starter Peter Solomon worked around giving up four earned runs in five innings to secure his eighth win of the season. Solomon started off rough, facing seven hitters and giving up two runs in the first inning. But he settled in from there, allowing just two more hits and two runs. He did not walk a batter and fanned three.
"Pete, at times, has his worst inning in the first but, from there, he can be pretty dominant and cruises from there," Storey said. "He pitched well by keeping guys off-balance."
Parker Mushinski took over in the sixth inning for Solomon and was fairly dominant himself for three innings. He allowed just one single and one walk while striking out the side in the seventh. Brendan Feldmann pitched the ninth for the home team without any damage.
Brock Deatherage drove in two runs for the Whitecaps while Brady Policelli added a solo home run for the visitors.