Bandits bullpen quiets down Kernels

“It was a good, competitive situation,’’ Haake said. “It was a fun game to be out there.’’

All of the offense — and all of the 12 hits the teams combined for — came before the first out of the fourth inning was recorded.

By then, Quad-Cities and Cedar Rapids had traded leads three times before a run-scoring double by John Rave pushed the Bandits in front 5-4 in the bottom of the third.

Rave’s two-base hit to right capped a three-run inning that wiped away a 4-2 lead the Kernels had taken in the top half of the inning.

A balk brought across the first run, scoring Seuly Matis after he was hit by a pitch to reach base, then worked his way around following a walk to Tyler Gentry and a fielder’s choice by Jimmy Govern.

Logan Porter followed by driving a single into center to score Govern with the tying run before Rave pushed Quad Cities ahead to stay.

The Kernels had eight of the game’s hits, the last coming on an inning-opening single by Gabriel Maciel that greeted Haake to open the fourth.