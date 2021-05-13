Bandits bullpen quiets down Kernels

Enough.
After three innings of back-and-forth baseball Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park, Zach Haake and Adam Lukas had seen enough and put a halt to some early-inning craziness.
The Quad Cities relievers didn’t surrender a hit over the final six innings and combined for 12 of the 15 strikeouts recorded by River Bandits pitchers in a 5-4 victory over Cedar Rapids.
The win was the sixth consecutive for Quad Cities, which didn’t muster a hit either over the final six innings but rode the strength of pitching and defense to improve to 6-2 in High-A Central League play.
“With the defense playing the way it is, I just had to come out and keep attacking, keep letting them put the ball in play,’’ Haake said.
Manager Chris Widger watched Haake and Lukas grow throughout the game’s final innings.
“It was the kind of outing that should give them confidence,’’ Widger said. “They were making the pitches they had to make and instead of a four-hour game, they turned this into a pitcher’s duel.’’
The River Bandits’ relief work was matched by the Kernels’ Brandon Koch and Tyler Beck, the latter pitching four perfect innings to keep Quad Cities quiet during the game’s final innings.
“It was a good, competitive situation,’’ Haake said. “It was a fun game to be out there.’’
All of the offense — and all of the 12 hits the teams combined for — came before the first out of the fourth inning was recorded.
By then, Quad-Cities and Cedar Rapids had traded leads three times before a run-scoring double by John Rave pushed the Bandits in front 5-4 in the bottom of the third.
Rave’s two-base hit to right capped a three-run inning that wiped away a 4-2 lead the Kernels had taken in the top half of the inning.
A balk brought across the first run, scoring Seuly Matis after he was hit by a pitch to reach base, then worked his way around following a walk to Tyler Gentry and a fielder’s choice by Jimmy Govern.
Logan Porter followed by driving a single into center to score Govern with the tying run before Rave pushed Quad Cities ahead to stay.
The Kernels had eight of the game’s hits, the last coming on an inning-opening single by Gabriel Maciel that greeted Haake to open the fourth.
The River Bandits’ 6-foot-4 righthander retired the next seven batters he faced before Alex Isola walked in the sixth, part of a four-inning relief effort that saw the Belleville, Ill., native strike out seven batters and walk a pair to earn his first victory of the season.
Lukas entered in the eighth inning and struck out the side, earning his second save by opening and closing the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.
“Adam’s got a good fastball and he was working the zone,’’ Haake said. “It’s good when the guy coming in next is able to just keep things rolling like that.’’
A pair of two-out hits allowed Cedar Rapids to take two early leads, grabbing a 1-0 lead in the second on back-to-back doubles by Trey Cabbage and Isola.
After tying the game on a Matt Wallner single in the third, Cabbage drove a two-out, two-run single into center to give the Kernels a 4-2 advantage that didn’t survive the inning.
The River Bandits had knocked Cedar Rapids starter Tyler Watson out of the game during a two-run second inning that saw the first five Quad Cities batters reach base.
Govern’s team-leading third double of the season scored Matias and tied the game at 1-1 before Rave drew a bases-loaded walk to give the River Bandits a short-lived 2-1 edge.