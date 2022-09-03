Bandits' Cameron works toward a healthy finish

When Quad Cities pitcher Noah Cameron made his most recent start on the mound at Modern Woodmen Park, he was a little hesitant to come out of the game after three innings of work.

Cameron had allowed just one base hit and had struck out five of the 10 batters he faced in a start that by design was abbreviated.

“I get why he didn’t want to come out," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. "He’s a competitor and when you have it going like that you want to keep going."

Cameron remains on a strict pitch count during the final weeks of the Midwest League season. He missed the entire 2021 college season after undergoing arm surgery following an abbreviated 2020 college season. He also missed a month midway through the current season with a shoulder situation.

“I want to be out there, want to compete and help my team win games, but I understand that they’re thinking about the future," Cameron said.

That doesn’t make it any easier.

“Being on the mound is my happy place," Cameron said. “It’s where I’m comfortable, where I feel in control and feel like I’m contributing as much as I can to my team. It’s tough to watch."

The 6-foot-3 lefthander from St. Joseph, Mo., will continue to get more of a chance to pitch and spend less time watching as things progress.

“I’m feeling good, feeling healthy and that’s a great feeling," Cameron said. “I’m looking forward to having the chance to work deeper into games. I feel like I’m getting closer to being in a position for that to happen."

Cameron was a seventh-round selection of the Royals organization out of Central Arkansas in 2021 despite not pitching in a college game that season.

He positioned himself for that opportunity with two previous seasons of work with the Southland Conference program.

Cameron earned freshman all-American honors from Collegiate Baseball after posting a 6-2 record and 2.95 ERA in 14 starts during the 2019 season.

He followed that by going 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA in four starts in the abbreviated 2020 season, striking out 31 batters and walking two in 28 innings of work.

Surgery followed and Cameron sat out the 2021 season before Kansas City selected him in July.

He made his professional debut this season with low-A Columbia, making seven starts including a perfect five-inning outing against Delmarva before being promoted to Quad Cities on May 22.

Cameron made five starts for the River Bandits before being placed on the injured list on July 4, sitting out a month before making three rehab appearances in the Arizona Complex League prior to returning to Quad Cities on Aug. 14.

In his three starts since, Cameron has worked 7.2 innings, striking out 12 batters, walking none and allowing four hits.

Overall, he has a 2-0 record and a 2.83 ERA in 28.2 innings of work for the River Bandits this season, striking out 47 batters and walking four in eight appearances.

Knowing that his number of innings will likely be limited hasn’t changed Cameron’s approach to opposing hitters, but it has altered his attitude a bit.

“The goal becomes coming out and doing what you can to dominate those first three innings," Cameron said. “When you know you’re not going to go five, six, seven innings, that you’re only going to see a hitter once, give it your all."

Cameron has accomplished that by pitching to his strengths, using his three-pitch repertoire to his advantage.

“I’m putting in a lot of work on my curveball this year, getting that third pitch down to a point where I feel good using all three of my pitches to win games," Cameron said.

Mostly, he’s remaining true to himself.

“I’m not trying to become something I’m not. I’m trying to stay within myself and use what I have to be an effective pitcher," Cameron said. “I want to become the best pitcher I can become."

Cameron’s motivation includes working toward an opportunity to play in the major leagues for a team he grew up rooting for.

“It was an incredible draft day hearing my name called by the Royals," Cameron said. “It’s something a lot of players never get a chance to do and to be able be part of an organization that is so close to my hometown, that means a lot."