Bandits can't come up with big hits as winning streak ends

You didn’t really expect the Quad Cities River Bandits to win every game they played at home this season, did you?

They finally hit a game Friday where things just didn’t fall into place for them the way they have for most of the past week.

The Bandits struck out 14 times against four Cedar Rapids pitchers and left a dozen men on base as their six-game winning streak came to an end with a 6-2 loss to the Kernels on Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

“We’ve had a lot of baserunners in the other games and we’ve figured out a way to get the big hit. Tonight we didn’t,’’ Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said after his 6-3 team suffered its first loss at home. “I don’t think we’ve swung the bats as well as we’re going to as the year goes on, but we’ve figured out in the last few games how to get that big hit to push across the runs.’’

Third baseman Nathan Eaton, who reached base four times in the loss, figured it just wasn’t the Bandits’ night.

“I feel like everybody was putting at-bats together,’’ he said. “It just didn’t happen for us tonight.’’

The visiting Kernels chipped away to gradually build their lead, scoring in four of the first six innings.