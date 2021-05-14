Bandits can't come up with big hits as winning streak ends

You didn’t really expect the Quad Cities River Bandits to win every game they played at home this season, did you?
They finally hit a game Friday where things just didn’t fall into place for them the way they have for most of the past week.
The Bandits struck out 14 times against four Cedar Rapids pitchers and left a dozen men on base as their six-game winning streak came to an end with a 6-2 loss to the Kernels on Friday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
“We’ve had a lot of baserunners in the other games and we’ve figured out a way to get the big hit. Tonight we didn’t,’’ Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said after his 6-3 team suffered its first loss at home. “I don’t think we’ve swung the bats as well as we’re going to as the year goes on, but we’ve figured out in the last few games how to get that big hit to push across the runs.’’
Third baseman Nathan Eaton, who reached base four times in the loss, figured it just wasn’t the Bandits’ night.
“I feel like everybody was putting at-bats together,’’ he said. “It just didn’t happen for us tonight.’’
The visiting Kernels chipped away to gradually build their lead, scoring in four of the first six innings.
Bandits starter Anthony Veneziano gave up a run in the first inning on an RBI single by Matt Wallner and allowed two more runs in the second due in part to some bad luck.
Trey Cabbage reached base on a 30-foot dribbler up the first-base line and after Michael Helman walked, Gabriel Maciel hit a line drive to right field that slithered out of the glove of Seuly Matias. Cabbage scored on a passed ball and Helman came across on a fly ball to left by Spencer Steer.
The Kernels than added two more runs in the fifth off reliever Dante Biasi on a leadoff home run by Steer and an RBI double by Gabe Snyder, then tacked on one more run in the sixth on a single by Seth Gray.
“They pitched well, they jumped out early and got some big hits and tonight we couldn’t figure out a way to get it done,’’ Widger said.
The Bandits scored a single run in the first on a Vinnie Pasquantino sacrifice fly and had a chance to get back in the game in the bottom of the seventh as they loaded the bases on a walk, an error and a hit batsman. Pasquantino pushed across another run by coaxing a walk, but Cedar Rapids reliever Jordan Gore struck out Matias and Jimmy Govern to limit the damage.
One of the few bright spots for the Bandits was Eaton, who was only retired once and who stole three bases to take the lead in that category in High A Central.
Eaton was tied for the league lead coming in with Beloit’s Ricky Aracena and Wisconsin’s David Hamilton with six steals apiece and he added one theft in the first inning, then two more in the third.
“He’s that type of player,’’ Widger said. “He’s a hard-nosed, get-after-it type of player. He wants to be in every game, play every inning of every game and he knows how to steal bases.
“When he gets on he knows how to make things happen and we’ve seen that in every game so far. We love the energy and love the way he plays.’’
Eaton said base-stealing is a big point of emphasis for the Kansas City Royals organization and he said it’s always been one of his strengths.
“I want them to think about me even when I’m on the bag and maybe help the hitter get a ball to hit,’’ he said.