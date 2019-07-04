Three bases-loaded situations proved to be the difference Thursday for Quad-Cities in a 7-4 Midwest League win over Beloit.
The River Bandits cashed in on their opportunities in the fourth and fifth innings, while the Snappers didn’t.
That gave Quad-Cities a chance to secure its fifth straight victory and move to 53-26 on the season in front of a season-best crowd of 5,003 at Modern Woodmen Park.
The game was decided during a methodical stretch of one-and-a-half innings which saw 24 hitters step into the batter’s box.
By the time it started to open the bottom of the fourth and before it ended with the final out in the fifth, the teams combined for 10 runs, eight hits and took advantage of three of the game’s 12 walks, a pair of hit batters and two of its six errors.
The River Bandits started things by loading the bases with one out in the fourth.
Jonathan Lacroix cleared them, driving a line-hugging double just beyond the reach of first baseman Nick Ward to give Quad-Cities a 3-1 advantage.
That came after Beloit missed an early chance to break the game open.
Quad-Cities starter Cody Deason walked three consecutive batters with one out in the top of the third inning, but Beloit was unable to add to the 1-0 lead it took on a run-scoring double by Cobie Vance in the top of the second.
Deason got Anthony Churtin to pop out in foul territory to catcher Cesar Salazar and moved on unscathed when Vance flew out to center to end the inning.
That positioned Quad-Cities to take the lead in the bottom of the fourth, moving ahead on Lacroix’s ninth double of the season before opening a 4-1 advantage on a run-scoring single by Ramiro Rodriguez.
The lead didn’t last.
Beloit answered with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, all with two outs in a rally that started with a Logan Farrar double to right.
Following a walk to Churlin, Vance doubled to pull the Snappers within a pair, a margin that vanished when Churlin scored on a wild pitch that was followed by a run-scoring single by Santis Sanchez.
Quad-Cities came up with an answer of its own in the bottom of the fifth, matching Beloit’s three runs to regain a lead the Snappers couldn’t dent.
Back-to-back singles by Ross Adolph and Oscar Campos opened the River Bandits’ half of the inning and chased Snappers starter Aiden McIntyre from the game.
Salazar drew a walk to load the bases and Adolph scored the go-ahead run when a low throw to the plate by Vance at third on a grounder by Alex McKenna eluded the grasp of Skyler Weber.
Lacroix was then hit by a pitch, bringing Campos home and positioning Salazar to score on a sacrifice fly by Ramiro Rodriguez.
While Deason surrendered just one of the six hits the Snappers collected through four innings, Jonathan Bermudez earned his second win in as many decisions and Riley Cabral recorded the final four outs to gain his fifth save.