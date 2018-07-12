Alfredo Angarita's two-out, eighth-inning RBI double broke a 3-3 tie and propelled the Quad-Cities River Bandits past the Dayton Dragons 4-3 on Thursday.
Q-C was helped by the Dragons themselves, as Dayton committed six errors leading to three unearned runs.
Two of those got the Bandits on the scoreboard in the second inning.
Marty Costes walked to lead off the inning and was moved to second on a David Hensley single. Both came around to score when, while trying to turn a double play, Dragons shortstop Jose Garcia missed stepping on second base and then threw wide of first.
The Bandits' third run also was helped by an error.
Michael Papierski led off the inning with a single. Chandler Taylor then hit a ground ball to Dragons first baseman Leandro Santana, who threw the ball away trying to get Papierski at second.
The Bandits' catcher advanced to third on the play and scored when Angarita grounded into a forceout.
Peter Solomon made those runs hold up, surrendering only one hit and one unearned run through five innings.
The Dragons got to Q-C reliever Parker Mushinski (4-2) in the sixth, though, as Santana's two-run home run tied the game 3-3 and set up Angarita's eighth-inning heroics.
Loons clobber LumberKings
Great Lakes chased Clinton starter Randy Bell with a seven-run second-inning onslaught and the LumberKings' offense couldn't respond in kind in a 10-1 loss Thursday.
The Loons totaled 18 hits, including seven off Bell (1-2) in the second inning, while the LumberKings could only manage three singles and one run off a trio of Great Lakes pitchers.
An Onil Pena single scored Johnny Adams, who had walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch, for Clinton's only run in the sixth inning to make it 10-1.