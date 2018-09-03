It was the quality of hits and not the quantity that mattered Monday to the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
Peoria pitchers Jake Dahlberg and Fabian Blanco limited Quad-Cities to three hits in the regular-season finale for both teams, but a pair of doubles in the third inning was the difference in a 2-1 Midwest League win over the Chiefs at Modern Woodmen Park.
A crowd of 4,101 watched the River Bandits win their fifth straight game to finish off an 81-59 regular season with their eighth victory in 11 one-run games against Peoria this season.
“Three hits isn’t a lot, but it was enough to win this one,’’ Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. “Some days, that’s the way this game works. We’ve found ways to win close games against Peoria and going into the postseason, I like that.’’
A one-out walk to Michael Papierski followed by back-to-back doubles by Marty Costes and Miguelangel Sierra allowed the River Bandits to push across the only runs they needed.
Papierski, who advanced to third on Costes’ double to left, scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch before Sierra drove his double into left to bring Costes home.
That proved to be the only opportunity the River Bandits had as Dahlberg and Blanco combined to retire the final 16 batters they faced.
“We made the most of the chance that we had and our pitchers, like they have all season, they made it hold up,’’ Papierski said. “Those guys come out every night ready to go.’’
Cesar Rosado, J.P. France and Parker Mushinski combined on the seven-hit win, never letting Peoria gain any traction offensively.
Rosado gave up one hit in each of the five innings he worked, including a leadoff homer by Rayder Ascanio in the fifth that cut the Bandits’ lead to 2-1.
France followed by giving up a single in the first two of the three innings he was on the mound before Mushinski worked a 1-2-3 ninth and earned his second save with an effort that ended with the seventh strikeout of the game collected by River Bandits pitchers.
“Outside of the homer, Rosado did a fine job, France picked us up and was effective and Mushinski came in and did what he does,’’ Storey said.
The River Bandits manager took a mound visit with intentions of pulling France from the game after he walked Zach Kirtley with two outs in the eighth.
“When I talked with him, he had all the right answers so I gave him the chance to finish the inning,’’ Storey said.
Papierski made certain it ended, rifling a throw from the plate to Scott Schreiber at first where he applied the inning-ending tag to Kirtley.
“It was a good way to end the regular season. Our guys have been resilient all season and I saw that again today,’’ Storey said. “Every game on our schedule counts and we played that way which heading into the playoffs I was happy to see. I didn’t want us to just show up, because it did matter.’’
Only three Quad-Cities teams in the 58 seasons the organization has been part of the Midwest League won more than the 81 regular-season games the River Bandits won on their way to the franchise’s fourth playoff berth in six years.