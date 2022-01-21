Bandits challenge gift supports Family Connects

Before cutting into a cake to celebrate his birthday Friday, Quad Cities River Bandits owner Dave Heller signed a check for $40,000 to help provide area families with a chance to celebrate future birthdays with their own families.
The defending High-A Central League baseball champions made their second sizable donation in as many months to help fund initiatives benefiting the health of area children.
Friday, the River Bandits made a $40,000 challenge grant benefiting Genesis Philanthropy and the Genesis Family Connects program.
Family Connects provides newborns with a well-baby physical examination and helps new mothers adapt to their new role by identifying needs and referring support services.
Missy Gowey, executive director of the Genesis Foundation, said since the program’s inception it has led to a 96.9-percent immunization rate for babies and mothers who receive Family Connects visits and a 23-percent decline in emergency room visits by babies before they turn one-year old.
Heller, accompanied by River Bandits co-owners Roby Smith and Ken Croken in announcing the challenge gift, said the challenge grant continues the River Bandits’ desire to help the Quad-Cities have “strong and healthy’’ kids.
“We’re proud to stand together and give back for the good of the community,’’ Heller said. “COVID and its challenges deservedly has drawn a lot of attention but we cannot forget that there are so many other important programs that deserve our support.’’
The gift benefiting the Family Connects effort follows a $50,000 challenge grant donation made by the River Bandits in December to the Genesis Foundation to support the Flu-Free Quad-Cities, Camp Genesis and Genesis neo-natal programs.
The River Bandits join Scott County Kids, Holmes Murphy, Clinton County VNA Foundation, Quad City Bank and Trust and Standard Insurance in sponsoring the Family Connects program.