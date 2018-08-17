Quad-Cities pitchers rewrote the Midwest League record book on an otherwise forgettable Friday at Modern Woodmen Park.
The River Bandits established a new league record for strikeouts in a season during an 8-3 loss to Kane County as a crowd of 6,288 watched the Cougars club 12 hits and take advantage of four Quad-Cities errors in the final three innings to break open a 2-0 game.
"We put up three late, but really it didn’t feel like we did much at all. It was just kind of a blah game," River Bandits manager Mickey Storey said. "We had a guy (Colton Shaver) thrown out at the plate in the first at a time when I thought we would have plenty more chances, but it never happened."
Shaver later denied the Cougars a shutout, driving a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center after a walk to Alfredo Angarita and singles by Miguelangel Sierra and Cesar Salazar loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Quad-Cities added a pair of runs in the ninth, but by then Kane County starter Cole Bartlett had faced the minimum in five of the eight innings of five-hit baseball he worked, and the Quad-Cities pitching staff had made Midwest League history.
The River Bandits entered the game needing three strikeouts to break the existing league team season record of 1,307 set last year by Fort Wayne.
Leovanny Rodriguez took that record off the books in the third inning, tying it when he struck out leadoff hitter Jose Cabelleros to open the inning and breaking it by striking out Tim Susnara to end the inning.
Quad-Cities pitchers recorded 11 strikeouts in the lopsided loss, raising the season strikeout count to 1,316, a number the River Bandits will continue to add to over the final 16 games of the regular season.
That illustrates just how significant the strikeout has been for a pitching staff that has averaged 10.79 per game.
"That’s something our pitching staff and pitching coach Graham Johnson can take some pride in," Storey said. "I don’t know that you can teach strikeouts, but it’s something this staff and everybody who has been through here all year has done very well. It’s a big reason for the success that we’ve had."
A total of 31 pitchers have contributed to Quad-Cities’ strikeout total this season and five pitchers — Parker Mushinski, Cesar Rosado and Rodriguez from the current staff and promoted Peter Solomon and Cristian Javier — all contributed at least 80 strikeouts to the team’s total.
The River Bandits broke the existing franchise record of 1,275 set a year ago during Tuesday’s game at Cedar Rapids.
The 11 strikeouts Quad-Cities pitchers delivered Friday were far from enough to overcome the dozen hits the Cougars collected in claiming the rubber game of the three-game series.
Kane County pushed across single runs in the first and second innings off of Rodriguez before breaking open the game in the seventh. The Cougars got to Humberto Castellanos for five runs in a half-inning extended by a pair of River Bandits errors.
Five of Kane County’s hits came as the Cougars batted around in the top of the seventh, all singles in an inning that saw Eudy Ramos finish off a 3-for-4 game with an RBI single to center with two outs.
Ramos’ first hit was a triple in the second, positioning him to double the lead Kane County took on a first-inning single by Jancarlos Cintron when Terence Connelly drove a sacrifice fly to left.