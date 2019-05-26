After a “sloppy’’ performance Saturday, the Quad-Cities River Bandits cleaned up Sunday.
Quad-Cities’ leadoff hitters reached base in three of the first four innings Sunday, allowing the River Bandits to pile up eight early runs on their way to an 8-4 victory over Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park.
“We weren’t ourselves (in a 9-4 loss Saturday) night, we were a little sloppy, so with a quick turnaround we wanted to get that fixed,’’ said outfielder Ross Adolph, whose two-run single in the fourth inning extended a 5-3 Quad-Cities lead.
“We came out wanting to put pressure on them early and often and I felt like we were able to get that done.’’
Back-to-back doubles by David Hensley and Jonathan Lacroix opened a three-run second inning the River Bandits.
“We always try to come out and start fast and whenever we are able to get that first guy on base in an inning, we want to capitalize on it,’’ Lacroix said.
The Timber Rattlers answered, tying the game at 3-3 in the top of the third on RBI singles by Brice Turang and David Fry but getting leadoff hitters on base again, Quad-Cities regained a lead it would relinquish in the bottom half of the inning.
Austin Dennis, Jeremy Pena and Cesar Salazar opened the River Bandits’ third with three straight singles, pushing Quad-Cities in front to stay.
Hensley followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 5-3 before Adolph drove a single up the middle to spark a three-run fourth.
Pena drove a run home the River Bandits’ final run with a sacrifice fly in a fourth inning which started when Michael Wielansky reached on an error and Ruben Castro singled.
Quad-Cities collected nine hits in the win from eight spots in the lineup, the type of collaborative effort manager Ray Hernandez wanted to see in a bounce-back win.
“We hit a lot of barrels and did a good job of putting the ball in play,’’ Hernandez said. “Our hitters did a good job of putting the pressure on their (Wisconsin starting pitcher Logan) Gillaspie and keeping the pressure on him, which is what you hope to see.’’
Luis Garcia earned his third win in as many decisions for Quad-Cities, combining with Manny Ramirez, Felipe Tejada and Humberto Castellanos on the five-hit victory.
Garcia recorded half of the 12 strikeouts recorded by River Bandits pitchers while walking two batters and allowing three hits over a five-innings start.
“Luis was a good guy to have on the mound today to come out and stabilize things. His last outing wasn’t his best, but he came back and looked good,’’ Hernandez said. “… And on the back end, Tejada and Castellanos did a good job of finishing things.’’
Wisconsin mustered just one hit over the final three-and-one-third innings off of Tejada and Castellanos as Quad-Cities moved to 31-15 on the season, reaching 16 games over .500 for the second time this season.
“The way our pitchers are throwing, when we get a lead, we want to keep adding to it, but we also feel good about it because we know those guys on the mound aren’t going to give up much,’’ Adolph said. “It was good to get back to playing our game today.’’