With the way Quad-Cities pitchers have been dealing in recent games, there was nothing alarming about the way the River Bandits secured a Midwest League playoff berth Saturday.
Four pitchers worked around a false fire alarm which cleared the stands at Modern Woodmen Park and delayed play — as well as a champagne-showered postgame celebration — for 26 minutes before Quad-Cities finished off a 2-1, four-hit victory over Burlington.
The win assured the River Bandits of at least a share of the first-half championship in the Western Division for the second straight year.
Quad-Cities needed the victory to secure the title after Peoria claimed road victories on Saturday, the LumberKings winning at Beloit and the Chiefs scoring five runs in the ninth inning to rally for a 5-3 victory at Cedar Rapids.
Both enter the final day of the opening half at 38-31, one game behind the River Bandits who take the field today at 39-30 and hold tiebreakers over the LumberKings and Chiefs because of head-to-head success against both teams, assuring Quad-Cities of being the top seed among the two first-half playoff qualifiers.
The win was the sixth in seven games for the River Bandits and marked the sixth time during that stretch that Quad-Cities has held its opponent to two or fewer runs.
After a shaky two-inning start Saturday by Jairo Solis, Tanner Duncan, Willy Collado and Carlos Sanabria combined to limit Burlington to three singles over the final seven innings.
"Pitching has been the backbone of our team throughout the half. They’ve gotten us where we want to go," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said. "They’ve showed up day after day, buying into what they’ve been asked to do and put in the work to make it happen."
A three-hit game by Ruben Castro helped position Duncan to earn his first professional win at the full-season level.
He struck out three Bees and did not allowing a hit over the final three innings of his shutout performance which ended just before the fire alarm went off.
As fans filed out of the stadium and the Davenport Fire Department arrived to find only a false alarm created by a water leak in a sprinkler, Quad-Cities had already taken a 2-1 lead.
As he did in the first and fifth innings, Castro opened the River Bandits’ third with a single.
Following his base hit to right, he advanced on a wild pitch which positioned him to score what proved to be the deciding run when Colton Shaver dropped his ninth double of the season just inside the line in left.
Solis lasted just two innings, walking five of the 11 batters he faced before exiting a 1-1 game.
Burlington got to Solis for one run in the top of the first when Kevin Williams extended a hitting streak to 12 games with a single that scored Torii Hunter Jr., who had walked and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt.
Hunter found himself at the plate with the bases loaded in the second after Solis issued three straight two-out walks, but Solis fielded his tapper in front of the plate and threw home to Castro to get out of the jam.
Quad-Cities matched the Bees’ early run in the bottom of the first, tying the game when Castro scored on a single up the middle by Miguelangel Sierra after reaching on the first of his hits and advancing on a groundout by Alfredo Angarita.