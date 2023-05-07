MIDLAND, Mich. -- Another long day at the office ended the longest road trip of the season for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Great Lakes opened a 9-2 lead after six innings on its way to a 9-6 Midwest League victory at Dow Diamond, handing Quad Cities its ninth loss in 12 games since last taking the field at Modern Woodmen Park.

A five-run sixth inning by the Loons proved to be difference Sunday.

Great Lakes extended a 4-2 lead when Yeiner Fernandez followed a one-out walk by Dalton Rushing with his third home run of the season.

The Loons' Ismael Alcantara followed with a run-scoring infield single that was followed by a two-run double by Yunior Garcia that left the River Bandits in a seven-run hole.

Quad Cities got four of those five runs back in the top of the seventh on a pair of two-run singles, the first by Cayden Wallace and the second by Gavin Cross.

The River Bandits stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the seventh but couldn't cut deeper into the 9-6 deficit, mustering just one baserunner over the final two innings.

Quad Cities scored the game's first run when Jack Pineda started off a three-hit day by opening the game with his third home run of the season.

Fernandez, who had four hits and four RBI from the clean-up spot in the order, tied the game in the bottom half of the first with an RBI single before Great Lakes moved ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the second.

Javier Vaz scored Pineda when he lined a single into right in the third, the Loons extended their 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single by Taylor Young.

Great Lakes collected 11 of its 14 hits and all five of its walks over the first 5.1 innings off of Tyson Guerrero and Luis Barroso.

The River Bandits open a six-day, seven-game series with Cedar Rapids at Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.