Bandits closer Dipoto lives for the moment

There’s something about the thrill of the moment that appeals to Jonah Dipoto.
When he takes the mound for the Quad Cities River Bandits with the game on the line, Dipoto finds himself in his comfort zone.
“There’s nothing better than coming into a tight game, knowing that every pitch you make can make a difference,’’ Dipoto said. “It’s a role I really like.’’
Working as the bullpen closer for Quad Cities this season, it is a role Dipoto has thrived in while helping the River Bandits build the best record in the High A Central League.
The 24-year-old leads the league with eight saves in the River Bandits’ first 49 victories, missing only one save opportunity he has had to go with a 1-0 record and 2.45 ERA.
It’s a role Dipoto filled in 2019 as well while playing at short-season Burlington (N.C.) on a team led by Quad Cities manager Chris Widger.
A 35th-round selection in the 2019 draft from Cal-San Diego, Dipoto earned four saves in 10 outings for the Appalachian League team.
“He has the right demeanor for the role,’’ Widger said. “What we’re seeing here now is what I saw in Burlington two years ago.’’
It’s a role Dipoto filled during two of his four seasons at Division II Cal-San Diego as well.
“When you come into a game either in a tight spot or needing to protect a small lead, there is a bit of adrenalin that accompanies that and an extra focus,’’ Dipoto said. “You have to be able to maintain that focus because every single pitch matters.’’
Dipoto can sense that on the mound.
“From what you hear from your teammates to the actions of the crowd, there’s something a little extra there and it’s an awesome feeling,’’ Dipoto said. “It creates some energy I really like.’’
It’s a game Dipoto was born to play.
His father, Jerry Dipoto, pitched in 390 major-league games for the Indians, Mets and Rockies and is currently the executive vice president and general manager of the Seattle Mariners.
That provided the River Bandits’ right hander with a different perspective than many of his peers as he moved from college baseball to the pro ranks.
“The transition into pro ball was something I was somewhat prepared for because I’ve been around the game really all my life,’’ Dipoto said. “Even all of the movement that goes with it, we moved a lot as my dad would move from one spot to another and in some ways, that prepared me for the moves that go along with playing professional baseball.’’
Dipoto said River Bandits games are now among games his father watches each day, following the Mariners in person and keeping up with Seattle’s affiliates and Quad Cities on I-pads that allow him to watch each game.
His parents attended a few Quad Cities games in Peoria in June, but it is the advice from his father that has stuck with Dipoto the most as he crafts his own baseball career.
“He always talked to me about the importance of staying level with everything, both in baseball and life, not getting caught up with riding that roller coaster,’’ Dipoto said. “Just keep everything as level as possible.’’
That approach is paying dividends from Dipoto, who in general has been satisfied with his work through 22 Quad Cities appearances this season.
He has struck out 39 batters and walked 23 through 31 innings while limiting opponents to a .159 batting average.
“The only thing I haven’t been happy with this season are the number of walks I’ve given up,’’ Dipoto said. “That’s not who I am and it’s something that I have to clean up as we move forward.’’
One thing Dipoto can continue to build on is his slider.
The pitch has become his most effective, labeled by Widger as “filthy’’ and by fellow River Bandits pitchers Christian Cosby as “nasty.’’
Already thrown with a high spin rate and a sort of “slurvish’’ type slider at the collegiate level, Dipoto worked on developing a pure slider with Cal-San Diego pitching coach Matt Harvey shortly after he was drafted in 2019.
“It was before I went to (the Royals camp in) Arizona. We were working on some things and he showed me a grip to throw a true slider, the same kind of one that Adam Ottavino uses and it worked right away,’’ Dipoto said. “It’s a pitch I’ve gained a lot of confidence in as I’ve used it more and it’s something that has become a difference maker for me.’’
Dipoto continues to work on that as well as the rest of his pitches as the River Bandits work deeper into the second half of their schedule.
“That’s the thing with this game, there is always something to work on, some way to get better,’’ Dipoto said. “I’m working to refine my pitches as much as I can, gain a little velocity, find a little more sharpness to my breaking pitches.’’
That work comes after a bit of a break around the midpoint of his first full-season assignment.
Dipoto suffered a spider bite during the River Bandits’ road trip to Wisconsin in early July and with swelling in his hand, he found himself with a bit of a “hiccup’’ to deal with.
“I wasn’t able to work the following week at Beloit, just had to nurse it and get myself back as soon as I could,’’ Dipoto said.
That happened the following week when Quad Cities returned home to open a series against Peoria, ending a midseason break that Dipoto didn’t necessarily expect.