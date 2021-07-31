Bandits closer Dipoto lives for the moment

“When you come into a game either in a tight spot or needing to protect a small lead, there is a bit of adrenalin that accompanies that and an extra focus,’’ Dipoto said. “You have to be able to maintain that focus because every single pitch matters.’’

Dipoto can sense that on the mound.

“From what you hear from your teammates to the actions of the crowd, there’s something a little extra there and it’s an awesome feeling,’’ Dipoto said. “It creates some energy I really like.’’

It’s a game Dipoto was born to play.

His father, Jerry Dipoto, pitched in 390 major-league games for the Indians, Mets and Rockies and is currently the executive vice president and general manager of the Seattle Mariners.

That provided the River Bandits’ right hander with a different perspective than many of his peers as he moved from college baseball to the pro ranks.

“The transition into pro ball was something I was somewhat prepared for because I’ve been around the game really all my life,’’ Dipoto said. “Even all of the movement that goes with it, we moved a lot as my dad would move from one spot to another and in some ways, that prepared me for the moves that go along with playing professional baseball.’’