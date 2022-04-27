Bandits club 14 hits, rally for win

The Quad Cities River Bandits changed their identity Wednesday night and changed their luck.

Playing for the first time as the “Bandidos del Rio,’’ part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversion program celebrating Hispanic and Latino communities throughout the game, Quad Cities beat the elements and South Bend 7-5 at Modern Woodmen Park.

The River Bandits and Cubs each clubbed 14 hits, but Quad Cities overcame a 4-0 deficit and a gusty wind to rally for the Midwest League win.

Clutch two-out hits were the difference makers as five of the River Bandits runs scored on two-out hits.

“When we found ourselves with an opportunity, we came through,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “Unlike (Tuesday) night when we weren’t able to get the hit in those situations, we made them count in this game.’’

Three of the two-out runs scored during a four-run River Bandits fifth inning that decided the outcome.

Trailing 4-3, Herard Gonzalez reached on a bunt single and Kale Emshoff doubled before Juan Carlos Negret tied the game on a sacrifice fly to second baseman Fabian Pertuz, who had drifted into shallow right-center field on a wind-impacted ball that was initially being chased by Yohendrick Pinango in left field.

With a twilight sky impacting things as well, Pinango was unable to get to a fly ball later in the inning and that became a two-run double off the bat of Dillan Shrum, who homered in the third inning to put Quad Cities on the board.

Parker Bates followed Shrum’s second extra-base hit with a run-scoring single to right which pushed the River Bandits’ lead to 7-4.

“The conditions for everyone were tough. The wind, the sky, it made it a challenge,’’ Conrad said. “There wasn’t anything either team could do about it. You just play.’’

Bates made a running grab in left on a rapidly-dropping fly ball to open the top of the sixth inning as Emilio Marquez quieted the Cubs’ bats.

Marquez celebrated his 24th birthday by pitching scattering two hits and striking out five batters during three shutout innings of relief.

“He did what he does. Marquez did a good job against a good-hitting team,’’ Conrad said.

Quad Cities positioned itself to take the lead on a two-run, two-out triple by Tyler Tolbert in bottom of the fourth inning that cut the Cubs lead to 4-3.

The hit was the third of a 3-for-5 day for Tolbert, who singled in the first inning and doubled in the third but was unable in two final at-bats to complete the cycle.

The River Bandits did something against Cubs starter DJ Herz no team had accomplished in the left-hander’s first three starts.

Quad Cities managed more than one hit against the Chicago organization’s 2021 minor-league pitcher of the year.

Herz had not worked more than four innings in any of his initial three starts of the season – and only worked three Wednesday – but he had not allowed more than one hit or walked more than one batter until before his second start of the season against the River Bandits.

Quad Cites got to Herz for four hits and three walks, but the 22-year-old North Carolina native struck out a season-high six batters before exiting with a 4-1 lead.

South Bend jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run home run by Pinango, a lead which reached 4-0 on run-scoring singles by Alexander Canario and Matt Mervis in the top of the third.

Shrum hit the first homer of the season allowed by Herz when he wrapped a home run around the foul pole in the right field corner.

Quad Cities used a Tolbert double, a Peyton Wilson single and a walk to Gonzalez to load the bases with one out in the third before Herz struck out the final two batters he faced.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.