Quad-Cities worked overtime Sunday, but the River Bandits finished off a 6-0 road trip with a 4-3, 11-inning Midwest League victory at Fort Wayne.
A pair of runs in the top of the 11th inning led Quad-Cities to the win, breaking the 2-2 tie the TinCaps had forged during a two-run eighth.
Trey Dawson began the inning at second base and advanced on an errant pickoff attempt before scoring as Jonathan Lacroix reached second on a fielding error by center fielder Jawaun Harris.
Enmanuel Valdez followed with his second RBI single of the game, scoring Lacroix with what proved be the deciding run after Fort Wayne's Justin Lopez scored on a Lee Solomon groundout in the bottom of the 11th.
Devin Conn struck out Nick Feight to preserve the win which moved Western Division-leading Quad-Cities to 18-10 on the season.
Conn replaced Luis Garcia, who extended the game by working out of jam in the 10th when the TinCaps had runners on first and third with no outs.
The River Bandits scored the game's first two runs in the seventh on a single by Valdez and a groundout by Cesar Salazar.
Valdez misplayed a grounder by Grant Little to open the eighth, positioning Fort Wayne to tie the game on a double by Agustin Ruiz and a run-scoring single by Dwanya Williams-Sutton.
South Bend 3, Clinton 2
D.J. Artis homered with one out in the top of the eighth inning Sunday, lifting South Bend to a 3-2 Midwest League win at Clinton.
The LumberKings scored both of their runs in the second, wiping out the lead the Cubs took in the first on a run-scoring groundout by Andy Weber.
A Marcos Rivera single and a groundout by Samuel Castro each scored a run as Clinton took a 2-1 lead which held until Delvin Zinn scored in the fifth as Rafael Narea grounded into a double play.